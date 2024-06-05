Reform UK just two points behind Tories in latest polls but ex-minister tells LBC it's just initial 'spike'

5 June 2024, 20:54 | Updated: 5 June 2024, 20:59

Reform UK is closing the gap on the Conservatives, as they fall just two points behind Rishi Sunak's party in the polls.
Reform UK is closing the gap on the Conservatives, as they fall just two points behind Rishi Sunak's party in the polls. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Reform UK is closing in on the Tories as the party is just falling two points behind, according to the latest YouGov poll.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labour remains ahead in the polls at 40%, followed by the Tories at 19% and Reform UK at 17%, the Lib Dems at 10% and the Greens at 7%.

It means Mr Farage's party is just two points behind the Tories, after he announced his intention to stand in the election earlier this week.

The latest poll was taken on Monday after Mr Farage’s announcement, just before the first televised leaders’ debate between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer on Tuesday evening.

Nigel Farage made a shock U-turn earlier this week as he announced that he would be standing in the July 4 poll, after having previously said he wouldn’t be to help Donald Trump’s campaign in the US elections.

The former UKIP leader made his candidacy announcement at a press conference in south-east London on Monday afternoon, saying he wants to lead a "political revolt".

The 58-year-old has tried to become an MP on seven occasions between 1994 and 2015.

The news will come as another blow to Rishi Sunak, after it was reported earlier on Wednesday that the Office for Statistics Regulation, the independent regulatory arm of the UK Statistics Authority, is investigating claims he made.

Read more: Rishi Sunak ‘breached ministerial code’ over Labour tax hike claim in leaders’ debate, Keir Starmer tells LBC

Read more: Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage charged with assault and criminal damage

Reform UK has gone up two points in the polls.
Reform UK has gone up two points in the polls. Picture: Alamy

However, ex-Brexit secretary David Davis said he believes the latest polling is just a “spike” and will “go back down”.

Speaking to LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mr Davis said: “I think this will go back down… A lot of my colleagues are very worried about it. I'm not seeing it at all on the streets.”

On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister repeatedly accused Labour of planning to hike taxes for the average household by £2,000 - claiming that analysis showed Labour has a £38.5bn blackhole in its spending plans.

Keir Starmer today accused Mr Sunak of lying over the claims, adding that he believed he had “breached the ministerial code” by making the claims.

Speaking to an LBC reporter in Portsmouth, Sir Keir said: “Yes he breached the ministerial code because he lied, and he lied deliberately.

“Because we have made clear that our plans our fully costed, fully funded, they do not involve tax rises for working people. So that’s no income tax rise, no national insurance rise, no VAT rise.”

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 5.6.24

It comes after the statistics watchdog said it was investigating claims made by Mr Sunak about the Labour party.
It comes after the statistics watchdog said it was investigating claims made by Mr Sunak about the Labour party. Picture: Alamy

The latest YouGov poll also gave Labour a smaller lead, after the polling company said they had updated their methodology.

While Reform’s support has grown in the new poll, the party’s support is spread more widely across the country rather than in concentrated areas - meaning they are less likely to win parliamentary seats.

Mr Farage said on Monday: "I just realised there are millions of people out there that wanted me to do this, and if I didn't do it, they will feel very let down.

“So I'm going to do it. And you know what, we're going to get a huge number of votes, we're going to get seats in Parliament. And the ambition is to be the voice of opposition to a big Labour majority."

He also confirmed he will take part in the leaders’ debate on Friday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Hunt has challenged Keir Starmer not to raise property taxes

Jeremy Hunt challenges Keir Starmer not to raise property taxes as row over public finances rumbles on

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have hailed the bravery of veterans

Starmer hails sacrifice of D-Day heroes on 80th anniversary, as Sunak vows to make UK 'best country for veterans'

Israel Palestinians

Nationalists march in Jerusalem as minister boasts of Jewish prayer at key site

A Russian-Ukrainian terror suspect has been arrested near Paris

Russian-Ukrainian 'terrorist' arrested near Paris airport after 'explosion', as 'bomb plot uncovered'

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s exes called as witnesses to detail drug use in federal gun trial

U.S. Raises Air Security Alert To Red For The First Time

Passengers face summer holiday misery as some UK airports won't be able to scrap 100ml liquid rule until next year

Russia Putin

Putin warns Germany over use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike Russia

Cherrie Mahan went missing in 1985

Mystery as woman comes forward claiming to be girl who disappeared from in front of her own home in 1985

Exclusive
Princess Anne with D-Day veterans

Princess Anne smiles and laughs with D-Day veterans in emotional return to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary

The fire broke out in Dalston Lane in east London

100 firefighters rush to huge blaze in block of flats in east London, as people urged to stay away

Vaughan Gething has lost a confidence vote

Welsh First Minister emotional as he loses confidence vote

Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event.

'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, western official says

Ebay

EBay to drop American Express over ‘unacceptably high fees’

Slovakia Prime Minister

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico posts speech online after shooting

Climate warning

UN secretary-general calls for ‘windfall’ tax on profits of fossil fuel companies

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian forces launch a rocket on a Russian position

Ukraine launches air strikes within Russia using US weapons

Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak

Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak

Boeing Astronaut Launch

Boeing launches Nasa astronauts for the first time after years of delays

Lebanese soldiers

Syrian gunman attacks US embassy near Beirut

Albania Italy Meloni

Italy’s prime minister visits Albania as plan to hold migrants nears start

Keir Starmer has said the Prime Minister 'breached ministerial code' when he accused Labour of plotting to hike taxes by £2,000.

Rishi Sunak ‘breached ministerial code’ over Labour tax hike claim in leaders’ debate, Keir Starmer tells LBC
Jean Daniel Pession, 28, and Elisa Arlian, 26, fell in a "tragic mountain accident" in Italy, local media reported

World Cup skier and girlfriend found dead after falling 2,300ft from Italian mountain peak

An illustration depicting Tsub that explorers plan to use

Inside the new $20m submersible heading for the Titanic wreck - one year after Oceangate disaster
Mr Farage announced his plans to stand in the seat on Monday

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage charged with assault and criminal damage

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show as he prepares to go on trial over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show amid preparations for Rust shooting trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen were overcome with emotion during speeches marking the D-Day anniversary

Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day
Sarah Ferguson has spoken for the first time about King Charles and Prince Andrew's feud over Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on the ongoing feud between King Charles and Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge
King Charles spoke of being "eternally in debt" of those involved in the allied D-Day landings

READ IN FULL: King Charles' moving speech at 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit