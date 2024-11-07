Senior minister dodges Nick Ferrari's questions three times on whether Trump has 'KKK or Nazi sympathies'

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari pressed a senior government minister after comments made by David Lammy: "Do you think Donald Trump has KKK sympathies or Nazi sympathies?"

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden deflected three direct questions regarding Donald Trump’s alleged sympathies with extremist ideologies while speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, despite Nick's repeated attempts to elicit a response.

When pressed on whether he believed Trump harboured sympathies for the Ku Klux Klan or neo-Nazis, McFadden sidestepped the question, instead emphasising the importance of the UK-US relationship.

“I think the relationship between Britain and America is really important and I’m confident,” McFadden said, but failed to explicitly deny or confirm any extremist affiliations.

The exchange comes amid a renewed diplomatic effort by the UK Government to strengthen ties with the incoming Trump administration, despite past criticism from senior Labour figures.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who previously labelled Trump a "racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser," extended his congratulations to Trump on social media, calling the UK “America’s closest friend” and praising the enduring ‘special relationship’ between the two nations.

But, Nick was not willing to let the matter drop and asked the minister here times if he echoed Mr Lammy's previous comments.

“But that wasn't the question there, was it, Pat?” McFadden reiterated his focus on the UK-US alliance, adding, “I don't want to get into all the characteristics of people … what I think is important is this friendship between the two countries.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also congratulated Trump on his return to the White House, describing it as a “historic election victory,” and stressed that the UK-US alliance would continue to thrive.

"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise," Sir Keir stated, signalling the government's pragmatic approach to working with Trump on mutual interests like economic growth, innovation, and security.

The UK Government’s overtures towards Trump reflect the shifting tone from Labour, which has previously been highly critical of the former president’s rhetoric and policy positions.

In 2018, Lammy described Trump as a “woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath,” sparking controversy.

Now, under Starmer's leadership, Labour appears to be prioritising economic and security cooperation over ideological differences.

McFadden’s reluctance to directly address Nick's question on Trump’s alleged extremist views highlights Labour’s delicate balancing act. As Keir Starmer seeks to move past previous criticisms and reframe the relationship with the US administration, they face scrutiny over the apparent shift in tone from earlier denunciations.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch urged the PM to apologise for Lammy’s past comments and called for him to invite Trump to address Parliament, reigniting public debate on Trump’s past controversies and their impact on US-UK relations.

Badenoch also pushed for a renewed UK-US trade agreement, underscoring the Conservative Party’s focus on capitalising on diplomatic and economic opportunities with Trump’s return.

In his victory speech, Trump called for unity, stating it was “time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us” and vowed to uphold his mandate, leaving UK leaders to navigate a complex landscape with a president known for polarising rhetoric and controversial policy decisions.