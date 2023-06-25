'Devil Baby' apologises for stalking England star Mason Mount and admits 'no-one deserves to feel unsafe'

Sloan called herself Devil Baby in messages to Mount. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Will Taylor

The influencer who stalked England star Mason Mount and described herself as "Devil Baby" has said "no-one deserves" to feel unsafe.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Orla Sloan 22, admitted stalking Mount after they had a one night stand.

She was given a 12-week suspended sentence for that also stalking Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour and harassing Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell.

The online model used 21 phone numbers to message the football stars, infamously sending Mount a message warning him: "Beware of the devil baby, Mason."

He cut off contact after deciding the relationship had no future following six months of talking. They had met at a party in Chilwell's home in Surrey in November 2020.

Read more: 'Devil baby model who stalked Mason Mount avoids jail and is given a suspended sentence

After her sentencing, having avoided a spell in prison, Sloan now says she wants to be a warning to others, having been ditched by friends and packed in her summer plans to move in to her mother's semi in Essex.

"The online world is so removed from the real world. You don't have the same sense of perspective because you're just in your bedroom, on your phone," she told the Daily Mail.

Sloan was given a suspended sentence. Picture: Alamy

"It doesn't feel the same but, in reality, people are watching what you're doing and it's affecting their lives.

"What I did was wrong. I regret sending all those messages, hurting those people and their families."

"No one deserves that. Nobody wants to feel unsafe, like they're being threatened.

"There's a huge lack of control online.

Read more: 'Devil Baby' Mason Mount stalker made '£50k from eating Percy Pigs naked' and was banned for dancing in Asda aisle

"You wouldn't walk down a street naked in real life. There are measures in place to stop you. But, online, you might. It's very open. You feel you can do whatever you want."

She said anyone who is "tempted" to launch a stalking or harassment campaign like hers should look at what happened to her and "think twice".

It was a "shock" to find herself in court and in front of the cameras.

Sloan bombarded Mount with messages. Picture: Social media

And she has come to terms with the fact future employers will examine her criminal record.

Sloan's behaviour led 24-year-old Mount - who is the subject of a bid from Manchester United - to fear she would turn up at his home or Chelsea's training ground, while Chilwell was concerned she would try and approach him.

Gilmour had to sleeping pills while his club beefed up his security.

Sloan insisted she would "never" physically hurt them.

The model earned a fortune from her thousands of followers who pay to view her raunchy content - though she says she has deleted her OnlyFans account.

She dubbed herself "Devil Baby". Picture: Social media

She previously revealed that she had been "banned for life" from Asda after posing in a bikini while in the aisles of the supermarket and claimed she ate Percy Pigs on her OnlyFans as certain subscribers formed a "fetish" for watching her eat them.

Sloan said she should have just turned off her phone, instead of bombarding him with lengthy messages about being lonely in London. Mount blocked her but she began using other numbers.

She said she felt hurt because he told her he was busy but she believed it was "going somewhere".

"I really want to say sorry and if you could just talk to me and tell me how you feel I would really appreciate it because I'm finding it hard to move on from the situation," she told Mount.

Mount was left fearing Sloan would turn up at his home. Picture: Alamy

"You must accept my apology and say sorry to me or you will unlock a new character called 'Devil Baby', so let me apologise and make it right."

She was arrested by police before her court case - which also led to her getting a 30-day rehabilitation order, 200 hours of unpaid work and being told to pay Mr Mount and Mr Chilwell £300 each, and Mr Gilmour £500.

She was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge.