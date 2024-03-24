Four people killed in horror crash on country lane in early hours of Sunday morning

Four people died in the horror crash. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

Four people have been killed in a car crash that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The crash, which only involved one car, took place in Armagh in Northern Ireland at about 2.10am on Sunday.

The driver of the grey Volkswagen Golf and three passengers all died at the scene on Ballynahonemore Road, police said.

None of them have been identified yet.

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: "This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life."

"A thorough and sensitive investigation is now under way and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the collision investigation unit.

"Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

"The thoughts of the entire police service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the crash was a "devastating incident."

He added: "Tragic news coming from Armagh."