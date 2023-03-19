Girl, 15, dies after being hit by bus in Birmingham

19 March 2023, 11:09

Sheaf Lane, Sheldon
Sheaf Lane, Sheldon. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 15-year-old girl has died after being hit by a bus in Birmingham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The collision happened in Sheaf Lane, Sheldon, at just before 3pm on Saturday, West Midlands Police (WMP) said.

The teenager was confirmed dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

The bus driver is helping with inquiries into the incident, the force added.

Read more: Neighbours actor Peter Hardy, 66, found dead on Australian beach

Read more: Putin visits Russian-occupied Mariupol in first trip to Ukraine as he praises 'reconstruction work'

Pc Gail Arnold, of WMP's serious collision investigation unit, said: "A young girl has tragically died and we'll be doing all we can to support her family during this deeply distressing time.

"We're working to establish the circumstances behind the collision and we're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and especially anyone with dashcam footage."

Anyone with information which may help police has been urged to email SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk or to use the Live Chat on the force's website and quote log 2467 of 18 March.

Alternatively, contact police anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bangladesh bus crash

At least 19 killed in Bangladesh bus crash

Argos, B&M, Iceland and more all closing shops this month

Argos, B&M, Iceland and more all closing stores this month - see the full list

US Navy aviator

Higher rates of cancer in military pilots and ground crew, Pentagon study finds

Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince and Princess of Wales mark Mother's Day with heartwarming family photos of Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis

Russia Ukraine Putin

Putin visits occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol

Peter Hardy

Neighbours actor Peter Hardy, 66, found dead on Australian beach

Putin visits Russian-occupied Mariupol in first trip to Ukraine

Putin visits Russian-occupied Mariupol in first trip to Ukraine as he praises 'reconstruction work'

Dead dish

Millions of dead fish wash up in Australian river after flooding and heatwave

Mexico City rally

Mexican president stages huge rally in opening salvo to 2024 elections

Harry and Meghan 'struck deal with Buckingham Palace'

Harry and Meghan 'struck deal with Palace' to pay no more rent for Frogmore Cottage after £2.4m refurb repayment

Earthquake damage

At least 15 people dead as earthquake shakes Ecuador and northern Peru

Montenegro Election

Montenegro elects president in vote which could indicate country’s future path

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea stages further ballistic missile test launch

Ecuador Earthquake

At least 12 killed as strong earthquake shakes coastal Ecuador

Nigeria election

Nigeria elects governors after disputed presidential vote

Boris Johnson will appear in front of the privileges committee this week

Boris Johnson will share WhatsApp messages that 'prove' he did not mislead Parliament ahead of blockbuster inquiry

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vatican Pope

Pope promotes ‘humanitarian corridors’ for migrants

The series debuts on March 26

Dickens TV series from Peaky Blinders creator adds anti-empire message to author's work

Tyre Nichols

Officer on scene of Tyre Nichols’ death retired day before dismissal hearing

Lineker shared the image days after his suspension

Gary Lineker shares picture from studio as he celebrates 'joys of sticking to football'

Donald Trump

Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday as prosecutor eyes charges

Abortion Wyoming

Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills

Crimea Russia Putin Anniversary

Vladimir Putin visits Crimea following war crimes arrest warrant

Obit-Fito-Olivares

Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies aged 75

Braverman appeared with Rwandan foreign minister Vincent Biruta

Suella Braverman promises Rwanda deportations 'by summer' as home secretary visits new-build housing for asylum seekers
Russia Ukraine War 5 Things

Russia and Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world’s poor

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers
Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit