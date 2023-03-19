Girl, 15, dies after being hit by bus in Birmingham

Sheaf Lane, Sheldon. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 15-year-old girl has died after being hit by a bus in Birmingham.

The collision happened in Sheaf Lane, Sheldon, at just before 3pm on Saturday, West Midlands Police (WMP) said.

The teenager was confirmed dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

The bus driver is helping with inquiries into the incident, the force added.

Pc Gail Arnold, of WMP's serious collision investigation unit, said: "A young girl has tragically died and we'll be doing all we can to support her family during this deeply distressing time.

"We're working to establish the circumstances behind the collision and we're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and especially anyone with dashcam footage."

Anyone with information which may help police has been urged to email SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk or to use the Live Chat on the force's website and quote log 2467 of 18 March.

Alternatively, contact police anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.