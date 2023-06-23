Former police officer who sexually assaulted teenage voluntary cadets jailed for five years

Former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer Adnan Ali was sentenced to five years at Liverpool Crown Court today. Picture: Alamy/GMP

By Chay Quinn

A former police officer has been jailed for five years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting young police cadets on the job.

Adnan Ali, 36, abused teens on the voluntary cadet scheme for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) between 2015 and 2018 - for which he was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of misconduct in a public office.

He was arrested in 2018 after a complaint of inappropriate behaviour from a boy, 16, which then led to officers sifting his devices and identifying other young people he had abused.

"PC Ali engaged in sexual activity on police premises in an area that was periodically used by young apprentices and cadets," said Chief Constable Stephen Watson.

Ali preyed upon young cadets who he was in charge of through the Greater Manchester Police scheme. Picture: GMP

GMP has vowed to root out predatory officers from its force. Picture: Alamy

"This was a fundamental breach of the public's trust in police officers and inevitably brings the profession into disrepute."

Ali was sacked from GMP in April 2022 and the force is trying to stop him from receiving his pension.

Senior officers have said have been mistakes to supervise Ali and have vowed to "ensure predatory employees are rooted and booted out".

Chief Superintendent Mike Allen said Ali represented Ali was "very worst and the minority in policing".

Allen added: "He is among a very small percentage who discredit the police service and undermine trust and confidence in it."