Breaking News

Hundreds of Hezbollah fighters seriously injured after 'pagers explode', as Lebanese militants blame Israel

Dozens of Hezbollah operatives are said to have been affected. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Hundreds of members of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah are thought to have been seriously injured after the pagers they used to communicate exploded.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hezbollah said that at least 150 people, including members of the group, were hurt across Lebanon when the pagers exploded.

Around ten Hezbollah members were seen bleeding from wounds in southern Beirut, according to Reuters.

The incident is "biggest security breach yet", a Hezbollah spokesperson told the news agency.

Hezbollah claimed that the pagers were blown up by Israel.

Read more: Hezbollah fires 'dozens' of missiles towards Israel, as fears grow of all-out war

Read more: UN says six Gaza workers killed in Israeli strike that left 14 dead, as IDF says 'precise' attack targeted terrorists

Security camera video appears to show an unsuspecting Hezbollah terrorist reach for his pager - and it explodes. Reports indicate this happened to Hezbollah operatives simultaneously across Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/B81fkUzsrx — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) September 17, 2024

An official said that the the new pagers that Hezbollah members were carrying had lithium batteries that apparently exploded. Lithium batteries, when overheated, can smoke, melt and even catch on fire.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between Lebanon and Israel. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been clashing near-daily for more than 11 months against the backdrop of war between Israel and Hezbollah ally Hamas in Gaza.

The clashes have killed hundreds in Lebanon and dozens in Israel and displaced tens of thousands on both sides of the border.

Photos and videos from Beirut's southern suburbs circulating on social media and in local media showed people lying on the pavement with wounds on their hands or near their trouser pockets.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah previously warned the group's members not to carry mobile phones, saying that they could be used by Israel to track their movements and to carry out targeted strikes.