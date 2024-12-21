Henry Riley 3pm - 6pm
High street banking chain set to close 101 branches in 2025 - is yours on the list?
21 December 2024, 16:59 | Updated: 21 December 2024, 17:01
A popular banking chain has revealed it will shut down a further 101 high street branches in 2025, in a blow to customers.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Lloyds Banking Group will close sites from its Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Lloyds brands.
The closures will see 45 Lloyds, 41 Halifax and 15 Bank of Scotland locations close their doors for the final time in 2025.
Since January 2015, banks and building societies have closed 6,214 branches, which equates to 53 per month, according to consumer champion Which?
Furthermore, following on from the Horizon IT scandal, the Post Office will shut down 115 branches, leaving many without a bricks-and-mortar building to access their money, or seek financial support.
Bank apps and telephone banking has become more popular to manage money, but there still remains a large proportion of the population who are unable to access their services.
According to Age UK, only 14 per cent of the 85+ age bracket bank online, with 58 per cent relying on face-to-face banking.
Read More: Blake Lively sues It Ends With Us star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment
Read More: Keir Starmer's former chief of staff and Partygate investigator Sue Gray to get peerage - list in full
Speaking to Birmingham Live about the closures, a Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: "Mobile banking is more popular than ever, with over 19.5 million customers choosing our app to manage, maximise and understand more about their money.
"Alongside our app, customers can bank online, over the phone, at a Banking Hub, a Post Office or by speaking to one of our Community Bankers."
NatWest Group, which is made up of NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank, has closed 1,428 branches since January 2015 - the most of any banking group, Which? research revealed.
Lloyds Banking Group has shuttered 1,243 locations over the same period.
Which? also reported that Barclays is the individual bank that has most dramatically decreased its branch numbers, with 1,228 branches having closed their doors over the past nine years.
It predicts that by the end of 2024, there will be 33 parliamentary constituencies without a single bank branch.
Researchers referred to this trend as a "troubling surge", as during the coronavirus pandemic the number of branch closures totalled 369 in one year.
Bank bosses were accused of "engaging in a race to close branches" after a new regulatory regime came into effect in September 2024 when the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced measures to ensure the "reasonable provision of cash deposit and withdrawal services."
Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, told The Daily Mail: "This milestone of more than 6,000 bank branch closures in just nine years underscores the seismic shift that has taken place in terms of our banking habits and the character of the British high street."
Here are the latest Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branch closures:
Lloyds
Alcester - Stratford Road, England, B49 5AX - June 25, 2025
Alnwick - 24 Bondgate Within, England, NE66 1TD - January 15, 2025
Ashbourne - Compton, England, DE6 1DY - June 24, 2025
Beccles - Exchange Square, England, NR34 9HH - May 6, 2025
Bletchley - 87-89 Queensway, England, MK2 2DW - March 3, 2025
Blyth - 43 Waterloo Road, England, NE24 1BW - March 4, 2025
Brecon - 38 High Street, Wales, LD3 7AR - February 11, 2025
Brynmawr - 72 King Street, Wales, NP23 4XR - February 18, 2025
Cranbrook - Woodside High Street, England, TN17 3DJ - February 11, 2025
Chesham - 79 High Street, England, HP5 1BT - February 24, 2025
Derby - 812 Osmaston Road Allenton, England, DE24 9AA - January 23, 2025
Dewsbury - 20 Market Place, England, WF13 1DF - March 10, 2025
Fakenham - 27 Norwich Street, England, NR21 9AH - May 6, 2025
Gorleston-on-Sea - 132-133 High Street, England, NR31 6QU - January 20, 2025
Hitchin - 1 Bancroft, England, SG5 1JQ - April 7, 2025
Hull - 63-67 Newland Avenue, England, HU5 3BG - January 14, 2025
Kendal - 11 Finkle Street, England, LA9 4AG - February 10, 2025
Kenilworth - 21 The Square, England, CV8 1EE - February 25, 2025
Kitts Green - 131 Lea Village, England, B33 9SH - January 27, 2025
Leeds - 391-393 Harehills Lane, England, LS9 6AP - January 8, 2025
Leeds - 52 Town Street Armley, England, LS12 3AE - September 8, 2025
Liskeard - The Parade, England, PL14 6AW - February 25, 2025
London - 185 Baker Street, England, NW1 6XB - January 6, 2025
Macclesfield - 64-66 Mill Street, England, SK11 6NH - January 28, 2025
Matlock - 11 Causeway Lane, England, DE4 3AR - May 7, 2025
Monmouth - 18 Monnow Street, Wales, NP25 3XH - May 8, 2025
New Milton - 47 Station Road, England, BH25 6HU - May 13, 2025
Presteigne - 52 Hereford Street, Wales, LD8 2AU - March 3, 2025
Sheffield - 15 Stubbin Lane, England, S5 6QG - June 26, 2025
Sherborne - 75 Cheap Street, England, DT9 3BD - January 16, 2025
Southampton - 77 Shirley High Street Shirley, England, SO15 3TX - January 28, 2025
Southampton - 413 Bitterne Road Bitterne, England, SO18 1DA - June 9, 2025
South Elmsall - 139-141 Barnsley Road, England, WF9 2AA - January 16, 2025
Spennymoor - 43 Cheapside, England, DL16 6QF - June 26, 2025
Stanley - 65 Front Street, England, DH9 0SZ - June 26, 2025
St Ives - 1 The Pavement, England, PE27 5AE - February 24, 2025
Stow-on-the-Wold - The Square, England, GL54 1BJ - February 17, 2025
Surbiton - 1 Claremont Road, England, KT6 4QS - March 4, 2025
Swindon - 5 High Street, England, SN1 3EN - February 3, 2025
Thetford - 35 King Street, England, IP24 2AX - May 13, 2025
Wadebridge - 14 Molesworth Street, England, PL27 7DE - February 17, 2025
Warwick - 12 Swan Street, England, CV34 4BJ - June 24, 2025
Wetherby - 55 Market Place, England, LS22 6LN - January 13, 2025
Wisbech - 3 North Brink, England, PE13 1JT - January 22, 2025
Woodbridge - 8 The Thoroughfare, England, IP12 1AF - June 25, 2025
Halifax
Acomb - 73 York Road, YO24 4LL - January 13, 2025
Alnwick - 26 Bondgate Within, NE66 1TD - January 15, 2025
Belfast - 17-18 Connswater Shopping Centre, BT5 5LP - February 10, 2025
Belfast - Castle Court, Royal Avenue, BT1 1DD - February 4, 2025
Bulwell - 8 Commercial Road, NG6 8HA - January 21, 2025
Burgess Hill - 11 Church Road, RH15 9BB - February 11, 2025
Camberley - 20/22 High Street, GU15 3TG - March 11, 2025
Chippenham - 49 Market Place, SN15 3HU - April 15, 2025
Didcot - 7 Orchard Street, OX11 7LG - March 10, 2025
Eccles - 92-94 Church Street, M30 0DA - January 7, 2025
Gillingham - 97-101 High Street, ME7 1BL - February 10, 2025
Gosport - 60/61 High Street, PO12 1DR - March 12, 2025
Kendal - 21/23 Highgate, LA9 4DA - February 10, 2025
Keynsham - 53 High Street, BS31 1DS - January 14, 2025
Littlehampton - 68 High Street, BN17 5EA - June 23, 2025
Liverpool - 642 Prescot Road, Old Swan, L13 5YS - January 8, 2025
London - 200 Edgware Road, W2 2DW - January 6, 2025
Malton - 8 Wheelgate, YO17 7HP - April 8, 2025
Monmouth - 7/11 Monnow Street, NP25 3EF - January 23, 2025
Morecambe - 6 Royalty Mall, Arndale Centre, LA4 5DS - January 7, 2025
Newbury - 16 Northbrook Street, RG14 1DJ - April 16, 2025
Northallerton - 91 High Street, DL7 8QT - April 28, 2025
North Shields - 100 Bedford Street, NE29 6DD - January 28, 2025
Oswestry - 6 Bailey Street, SY11 1PS - April 28, 2025
Palmers Green - 256/258 Green Lanes, N13 5TU - January 9, 2025
Port Talbot - 58 Station Road, SA13 1RD - January 29, 2025
Runcorn - 35 Orchard Walk, Halton Lea, WA7 2BS - April 29, 2025
Shirley - 177B Stratford Road, B90 3AQ - January 9, 2025
Southampton - 400/402 Bitterne Road, Bitterne, SO18 5RS - June 9, 2025
Stratford-upon-Avon - 28 Bridge Street, CV37 6AD - January 22, 2025
Stoke-on-Trent - 24 Market Street, Longton, ST3 1BG - January 8, 2025
Sutton-in-Ashfield - 32 Low Street, NG17 1DG - January 16, 2025
Tamworth - 22 Market Street, B79 7LR - April 29, 2025
Telford - Duke Street, Wellington, TF1 1BJ - January 7, 2025
Thetford - 4/4A King Street, IP24 2AP - February 4, 2025
Tonbridge - 39 High Street, TN9 1SQ - January 9, 2025
Walton-on-Thames - 3 High Street, KT12 1EA - January 27, 2025
Whitby - 67 Baxtergate, YO21 1HB - January 14, 2025
Winchester - 129 High Street, SO23 9AX - January 20, 2025
Wisbech - 28 Market Place, PE13 1DQ - January 22, 2025
Witney - 29 High Street, OX28 6XP - April 30, 2025
Bank of Scotland
Banff - 29 Low Street, AB45 1AU - May 8, 2025
Bathgate - 50 Hopetoun Street, EH48 4EU - June 30, 2025
Cowdenbeath - 349-351 High Street, KY4 9QJ - June 24, 2025
Dunfermline - 1 Bothwell Street, KY11 3AG - January 21, 2025
Golspie - Main Street, KW10 6RJ - February 4, 2025
Kirkcaldy - Carberry Road, KY1 3PA - January 21, 2025
Kyle - Main Street, IV40 8AB - January 27, 2025
Langholm - High Street, DG13 0JH - April 7, 2025
Leven - 60 High Street, KY8 4NA - May 7, 2025
Linlithgow - Regent Centre, Blackness Road, EH49 7HU - February 18, 2025
Montrose - 31 High Street, DD10 8LT - March 10, 2025
Newton Stewart - 37 Albert Street, DG8 6EF - June 23, 2025
North Berwick - 23 Westgate, EH39 4AG - February 19, 2025
Rothesay - 36-42 Montague Street, PA20 0BT - June 30, 2025
Wick - 18 Bridge Street, KW1 4NG - June 25, 2025