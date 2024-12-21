High street banking chain set to close 101 branches in 2025 - is yours on the list?

Many Britons now bank using an app instead of in store. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

A popular banking chain has revealed it will shut down a further 101 high street branches in 2025, in a blow to customers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lloyds Banking Group will close sites from its Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Lloyds brands.

The closures will see 45 Lloyds, 41 Halifax and 15 Bank of Scotland locations close their doors for the final time in 2025.

Since January 2015, banks and building societies have closed 6,214 branches, which equates to 53 per month, according to consumer champion Which?

Furthermore, following on from the Horizon IT scandal, the Post Office will shut down 115 branches, leaving many without a bricks-and-mortar building to access their money, or seek financial support.

Bank apps and telephone banking has become more popular to manage money, but there still remains a large proportion of the population who are unable to access their services.

According to Age UK, only 14 per cent of the 85+ age bracket bank online, with 58 per cent relying on face-to-face banking.

Read More: Blake Lively sues It Ends With Us star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment

Read More: Keir Starmer's former chief of staff and Partygate investigator Sue Gray to get peerage - list in full

Speaking to Birmingham Live about the closures, a Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: "Mobile banking is more popular than ever, with over 19.5 million customers choosing our app to manage, maximise and understand more about their money.

"Alongside our app, customers can bank online, over the phone, at a Banking Hub, a Post Office or by speaking to one of our Community Bankers."

NatWest Group, which is made up of NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank, has closed 1,428 branches since January 2015 - the most of any banking group, Which? research revealed.

Lloyds Banking Group has shuttered 1,243 locations over the same period.

Which? also reported that Barclays is the individual bank that has most dramatically decreased its branch numbers, with 1,228 branches having closed their doors over the past nine years.

It predicts that by the end of 2024, there will be 33 parliamentary constituencies without a single bank branch.

Researchers referred to this trend as a "troubling surge", as during the coronavirus pandemic the number of branch closures totalled 369 in one year.

Bank bosses were accused of "engaging in a race to close branches" after a new regulatory regime came into effect in September 2024 when the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced measures to ensure the "reasonable provision of cash deposit and withdrawal services."

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, told The Daily Mail: "This milestone of more than 6,000 bank branch closures in just nine years underscores the seismic shift that has taken place in terms of our banking habits and the character of the British high street."

Here are the latest Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branch closures:

Lloyds

Alcester - Stratford Road, England, B49 5AX - June 25, 2025

Alnwick - 24 Bondgate Within, England, NE66 1TD - January 15, 2025

Ashbourne - Compton, England, DE6 1DY - June 24, 2025

Beccles - Exchange Square, England, NR34 9HH - May 6, 2025

Bletchley - 87-89 Queensway, England, MK2 2DW - March 3, 2025

Blyth - 43 Waterloo Road, England, NE24 1BW - March 4, 2025

Brecon - 38 High Street, Wales, LD3 7AR - February 11, 2025

Brynmawr - 72 King Street, Wales, NP23 4XR - February 18, 2025

Cranbrook - Woodside High Street, England, TN17 3DJ - February 11, 2025

Chesham - 79 High Street, England, HP5 1BT - February 24, 2025

Derby - 812 Osmaston Road Allenton, England, DE24 9AA - January 23, 2025

Dewsbury - 20 Market Place, England, WF13 1DF - March 10, 2025

Fakenham - 27 Norwich Street, England, NR21 9AH - May 6, 2025

Gorleston-on-Sea - 132-133 High Street, England, NR31 6QU - January 20, 2025

Hitchin - 1 Bancroft, England, SG5 1JQ - April 7, 2025

Hull - 63-67 Newland Avenue, England, HU5 3BG - January 14, 2025

Kendal - 11 Finkle Street, England, LA9 4AG - February 10, 2025

Kenilworth - 21 The Square, England, CV8 1EE - February 25, 2025

Kitts Green - 131 Lea Village, England, B33 9SH - January 27, 2025

Leeds - 391-393 Harehills Lane, England, LS9 6AP - January 8, 2025

Leeds - 52 Town Street Armley, England, LS12 3AE - September 8, 2025

Liskeard - The Parade, England, PL14 6AW - February 25, 2025

London - 185 Baker Street, England, NW1 6XB - January 6, 2025

Macclesfield - 64-66 Mill Street, England, SK11 6NH - January 28, 2025

Matlock - 11 Causeway Lane, England, DE4 3AR - May 7, 2025

Monmouth - 18 Monnow Street, Wales, NP25 3XH - May 8, 2025

New Milton - 47 Station Road, England, BH25 6HU - May 13, 2025

Presteigne - 52 Hereford Street, Wales, LD8 2AU - March 3, 2025

Sheffield - 15 Stubbin Lane, England, S5 6QG - June 26, 2025

Sherborne - 75 Cheap Street, England, DT9 3BD - January 16, 2025

Southampton - 77 Shirley High Street Shirley, England, SO15 3TX - January 28, 2025

Southampton - 413 Bitterne Road Bitterne, England, SO18 1DA - June 9, 2025

South Elmsall - 139-141 Barnsley Road, England, WF9 2AA - January 16, 2025

Spennymoor - 43 Cheapside, England, DL16 6QF - June 26, 2025

Stanley - 65 Front Street, England, DH9 0SZ - June 26, 2025

St Ives - 1 The Pavement, England, PE27 5AE - February 24, 2025

Stow-on-the-Wold - The Square, England, GL54 1BJ - February 17, 2025

Surbiton - 1 Claremont Road, England, KT6 4QS - March 4, 2025

Swindon - 5 High Street, England, SN1 3EN - February 3, 2025

Thetford - 35 King Street, England, IP24 2AX - May 13, 2025

Wadebridge - 14 Molesworth Street, England, PL27 7DE - February 17, 2025

Warwick - 12 Swan Street, England, CV34 4BJ - June 24, 2025

Wetherby - 55 Market Place, England, LS22 6LN - January 13, 2025

Wisbech - 3 North Brink, England, PE13 1JT - January 22, 2025

Woodbridge - 8 The Thoroughfare, England, IP12 1AF - June 25, 2025

Halifax

Acomb - 73 York Road, YO24 4LL - January 13, 2025

Alnwick - 26 Bondgate Within, NE66 1TD - January 15, 2025

Belfast - 17-18 Connswater Shopping Centre, BT5 5LP - February 10, 2025

Belfast - Castle Court, Royal Avenue, BT1 1DD - February 4, 2025

Bulwell - 8 Commercial Road, NG6 8HA - January 21, 2025

Burgess Hill - 11 Church Road, RH15 9BB - February 11, 2025

Camberley - 20/22 High Street, GU15 3TG - March 11, 2025

Chippenham - 49 Market Place, SN15 3HU - April 15, 2025

Didcot - 7 Orchard Street, OX11 7LG - March 10, 2025

Eccles - 92-94 Church Street, M30 0DA - January 7, 2025

Gillingham - 97-101 High Street, ME7 1BL - February 10, 2025

Gosport - 60/61 High Street, PO12 1DR - March 12, 2025

Kendal - 21/23 Highgate, LA9 4DA - February 10, 2025

Keynsham - 53 High Street, BS31 1DS - January 14, 2025

Littlehampton - 68 High Street, BN17 5EA - June 23, 2025

Liverpool - 642 Prescot Road, Old Swan, L13 5YS - January 8, 2025

London - 200 Edgware Road, W2 2DW - January 6, 2025

Malton - 8 Wheelgate, YO17 7HP - April 8, 2025

Monmouth - 7/11 Monnow Street, NP25 3EF - January 23, 2025

Morecambe - 6 Royalty Mall, Arndale Centre, LA4 5DS - January 7, 2025

Newbury - 16 Northbrook Street, RG14 1DJ - April 16, 2025

Northallerton - 91 High Street, DL7 8QT - April 28, 2025

North Shields - 100 Bedford Street, NE29 6DD - January 28, 2025

Oswestry - 6 Bailey Street, SY11 1PS - April 28, 2025

Palmers Green - 256/258 Green Lanes, N13 5TU - January 9, 2025

Port Talbot - 58 Station Road, SA13 1RD - January 29, 2025

Runcorn - 35 Orchard Walk, Halton Lea, WA7 2BS - April 29, 2025

Shirley - 177B Stratford Road, B90 3AQ - January 9, 2025

Southampton - 400/402 Bitterne Road, Bitterne, SO18 5RS - June 9, 2025

Stratford-upon-Avon - 28 Bridge Street, CV37 6AD - January 22, 2025

Stoke-on-Trent - 24 Market Street, Longton, ST3 1BG - January 8, 2025

Sutton-in-Ashfield - 32 Low Street, NG17 1DG - January 16, 2025

Tamworth - 22 Market Street, B79 7LR - April 29, 2025

Telford - Duke Street, Wellington, TF1 1BJ - January 7, 2025

Thetford - 4/4A King Street, IP24 2AP - February 4, 2025

Tonbridge - 39 High Street, TN9 1SQ - January 9, 2025

Walton-on-Thames - 3 High Street, KT12 1EA - January 27, 2025

Whitby - 67 Baxtergate, YO21 1HB - January 14, 2025

Winchester - 129 High Street, SO23 9AX - January 20, 2025

Wisbech - 28 Market Place, PE13 1DQ - January 22, 2025

Witney - 29 High Street, OX28 6XP - April 30, 2025

Bank of Scotland

Banff - 29 Low Street, AB45 1AU - May 8, 2025

Bathgate - 50 Hopetoun Street, EH48 4EU - June 30, 2025

Cowdenbeath - 349-351 High Street, KY4 9QJ - June 24, 2025

Dunfermline - 1 Bothwell Street, KY11 3AG - January 21, 2025

Golspie - Main Street, KW10 6RJ - February 4, 2025

Kirkcaldy - Carberry Road, KY1 3PA - January 21, 2025

Kyle - Main Street, IV40 8AB - January 27, 2025

Langholm - High Street, DG13 0JH - April 7, 2025

Leven - 60 High Street, KY8 4NA - May 7, 2025

Linlithgow - Regent Centre, Blackness Road, EH49 7HU - February 18, 2025

Montrose - 31 High Street, DD10 8LT - March 10, 2025

Newton Stewart - 37 Albert Street, DG8 6EF - June 23, 2025

North Berwick - 23 Westgate, EH39 4AG - February 19, 2025

Rothesay - 36-42 Montague Street, PA20 0BT - June 30, 2025

Wick - 18 Bridge Street, KW1 4NG - June 25, 2025