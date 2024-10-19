Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu slams 'assassination attempt' after Hezbollah targeted his home in drone strike

Netanyahu's home has been targeted in a drone strike. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said that a Hezbollah drone attack on his house was an 'assassination attempt' and a 'grave mistake'.

Sirens wailed on Saturday morning in Israel, warning of incoming fire from Lebanon, with a drone launched towards Mr Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, officials said.

No casualties were reported following the strike.

Speaking on Saturday, Netanyahu's spokesperson said: "The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake.

This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future.



"This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future.

"I say to Iran and its proxies in its axis of evil: Anyone who tries to harm Israel’s citizens will pay a heavy price. We will continue to eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them.

"We will bring our hostages home from Gaza. And we will return our citizens who live on our Northern border safely to their homes."

None of the groups firing on Israel over the last year, including Hezbollah, have claimed responsibility for that attack.

The PM concluded: "Israel is determined to achieve all our war objectives and change the security reality in our region for generations to come. Together, we will fight, and with God's help – together, we will win."

It comes as Israel's war with Lebanon's Hezbollah group - a Hamas ally backed by Iran - has intensified in recent weeks.

Hezbollah said on Friday that it planned to launch a new phase of fighting by sending more guided missiles and exploding drones into Israel.

Israeli security forces secure a road near where Israel's government says a drone launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea. Picture: Alamy

The group's long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli air strike in late September and Israel sent ground troops into Lebanon earlier this month.

A standoff is also ongoing between Israel and Hamas, which it is fighting in Gaza, with both signalling resistance to ending the war after the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The mastermind behind the October 7 attacks was killed in airstrikes by the IDF in a chance encounter in southern Gaza.

On Friday, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Sinwar's death was a painful loss but vowed that Hamas would continue its fight against Israel.

He said Hamas had carried on despite the killings of other Palestinian militant leaders before him, adding: "Hamas is alive and will stay alive."

Last month, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a ballistic missile towards Ben Gurion Airport when Mr Netanyahu's plane was landing. The missile was intercepted.