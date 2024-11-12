Two taken to hospital after car mounts pavement on busy London street near Piccadilly Circus

12 November 2024, 20:34 | Updated: 12 November 2024, 20:40

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision near Piccadilly Circus. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision at the busy London hotspot of Piccadilly Circus.

Police were called at about 6:50pm on Tuesday evening to reports of a collision involving a car in Coventry Street at the junction with Haymarket.

Witnesses reported a car mounted the pavement before colliding with a building, the Metropolitan Police said.

A pedestrian and a passenger - who was in the car - were taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution - but was not seriously injured.

Officers have closed off the surrounding roads as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Authorities are not treating the event as terror-related, the force has cofirmed.

Piccadilly Circus
The crash happened near Haymarket. Picture: Alamy

MPS said: "Police were called at approximately 18:50hrs on Tuesday, 12 November to reports of a collision involving a car in Coventry Street, junction with Haymarket, SW1.

"Witnesses reported a car mounted the pavement before colliding with a building.

"Two people – a pedestrian and a passenger who was in the car - were taken to hospital for treatment.

Read more: Teen girl killed in M5 crash fled police car onto motorway before being hit by oncoming traffic

Read more: 'It'll be coercion on a state level': Liz Carr argues that assisted dying bill risks people feeling there is 'no choice'

"The driver of the car was not seriously injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"No reports of any other serious injuries.

"Road closures remain in place around the location.

"Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

"At this time the incident is not being treated as terrorist related."

