Man denies causing death of three-week-old baby by dangerous driving following horror crash

25 November 2024, 12:53 | Updated: 25 November 2024, 13:04

Man denies causing death of three-week-old baby by dangerous driving following horror crash
Man denies causing death of three-week-old baby by dangerous driving following horror crash. Picture: Google / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has denied causing the death of a three-week-old baby by dangerous driving.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Craig Nunn, 39, appeared at Worcester Crown Court via video-link from HMP Hewell on Monday and pleaded not guilty in connection with a fatal collision on October 26.

The crash, which took place on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport just after midnight, involved a black Ford Focus and a black Suzuki Vitara.

The baby, which was travelling in the Suzuki at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

Man denies causing death of three-week-old baby by dangerous driving following horror crash
Man denies causing death of three-week-old baby by dangerous driving following horror crash. Picture: Google

The car's other two occupants, a man and a woman in their 20s, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not thought to have be life-threatening.

Nunn appeared in court wearing a grey t-shirt and black jogging bottoms on Monday.

Sat with his hands in his lap during the short hearing, the court heard the trial date set for April 22 next year.

Read more: Gunman 'fired directly into car' leaving girl, 8, seriously injured in double shooting - as police hunt suspect

Read more: Moment tractor driver smashes waves through shop windows by driving through flooded town in Storm Bert

Judge James Burbidge KC told the defendant, of Sandy Lane, Stourport: "I am remanding you into custody to stand trial in April."

A pre-trial court hearing is due to take place on March 25.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A piece of debris from a DHL cargo plane

One dead after DHL cargo plane crashes and skids into house in Lithuania

Body found in Scotland

'Devastated' family of missing hairdresser, 28, pay tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after body found on remote island

Holly Bowles, 19, from Melbourne, has died in the ‘methanol mass poisoning’.

Doctor reveals Laos poisoning victim ‘went from confused to comatose in 30 minutes’

Russia soldier with gun on back of vehicle

Putin offers to wipe out debt of new army recruits

Close-up of the supermoon

Earth bids farewell to temporary ‘mini moon’

An Israeli police bomb squad inspects the site after a missile fired from Lebanon hit the area in Petah Tikva, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel

Hezbollah fires about 250 rockets and other projectiles into Israel

Homes are flooded by the overflowing Pasajahuira River in La Paz, Bolivia

Girl missing as heavy rains in Bolivia cause landslide in capital La Paz

Uruguay Election

Uruguay’s governing party concedes presidential run-off to left-wing challenger

Australia Social Media Bill

Social media sites call for Australia to delay its ban on child use

New Zealand Whale Stranding

New Zealanders help to save 30 whales after a pod strands on a beach

South Korea Plastic Pollution Treaty

Nations meet as part of final bid to address global plastic crisis

Newtown Shooting Infowars

Judge in Alex Jones’ bankruptcy to hear arguments on The Onion’s Infowars bid

A smoke rises from the place where a DHL cargo plane crashed into a house near the Lithuanian capital Vilnius

One dead after DHL cargo plane crashes in Lithuania

Indonesia Landslide

Landslide and flash floods leave 16 dead in Sumatra, Indonesia

Ariana Campos takes part in a march marking the upcoming International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Lima, Peru

140 women and girls killed by partner or relative per day in 2023 – UN

Bulldozers remove the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit Sunday night in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon

Israeli ambassador says Hezbollah ceasefire deal could arrive ‘within days’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yamandu Orsi

Leftist candidate Yamandu Orsi triumphs in Uruguay presidential run-off

Calin Georgescu

Romanian far-right populist enters presidential election run-off with most votes

Gisele Pelicot

Prosecutors demand maximum sentence for Gisele Pelicot’s ex-husband

Kim Dotcom points while speaking in court

Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom ‘suffers serious stroke’

A barricade burns in Maputo

10 children killed by security forces during Mozambique protests – watchdog

Sunset at Marsa Alam

17 missing after tourist vessel sinks in Red Sea, Egyptian officials say

Supporters of Imran Khan burn bushes

Imran Khan supporters defy lockdown to head to Pakistani capital

The Sea Story tourist boat has disappeared

‘Four Brits’ among dozens of tourists missing as diving boat sinks off coast of Egypt

An eight-year-old child was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Ladbroke Grove.

Man, 22, arrested after girl, eight, and her father seriously hurt after gunman opens fire on family in car
Sir Keir Starmer said: "That isn't how our system works."

‘I’m not surprised they want a rerun,’ says Sir Keir as 2m people sign petition calling for a fresh General Election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month
King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King Charles 'planning tour of India' in latest health boost following cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News