Man denies causing death of three-week-old baby by dangerous driving following horror crash

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has denied causing the death of a three-week-old baby by dangerous driving.

Craig Nunn, 39, appeared at Worcester Crown Court via video-link from HMP Hewell on Monday and pleaded not guilty in connection with a fatal collision on October 26.

The crash, which took place on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport just after midnight, involved a black Ford Focus and a black Suzuki Vitara.

The baby, which was travelling in the Suzuki at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

The car's other two occupants, a man and a woman in their 20s, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not thought to have be life-threatening.

Nunn appeared in court wearing a grey t-shirt and black jogging bottoms on Monday.

Sat with his hands in his lap during the short hearing, the court heard the trial date set for April 22 next year.

Judge James Burbidge KC told the defendant, of Sandy Lane, Stourport: "I am remanding you into custody to stand trial in April."

A pre-trial court hearing is due to take place on March 25.