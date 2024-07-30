Microsoft hit with another outage just days after global IT meltdown brought flights and businesses to halt

Microsoft has been hit with another outage. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Microsoft has been hit with another outage just days after a global IT meltdown brought flights and businesses to a halt.

An alert on the tech giant's service status website said it was looking into a "network infrastructure" issue that was impacting access to Microsoft services.

Thousands of people reported issues on Downdetector from 1pm on Tuesday - with a solution still yet to be found.

Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Azure are understood to have been affected by the outage.

We're currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features. More information can be found under MO842351 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 30, 2024

The incident comes less than two weeks after a major global IT outage caused chaos across transport and healthcare services.

It was caused by a flawed software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

On its service status website, Microsoft said: "We are investigating reports of issues connecting to Microsoft services globally.

"Customers may experience timeouts connecting to Azure services. We have multiple engineering teams engaged to diagnose and resolve the issue. More details will be provided as soon as possible."

Azure is the technology giant's cloud computing platform, with its servers used to host a wide range of platforms and applications.

The US firm's alert said the problem appeared to be linked to "issues accessing a subset of Microsoft services".

In a post to the Microsoft 365 status account on X, the company added that users had reported "access issues" and "degraded performance" with "multiple Microsoft 265 services and features".