Nearly a third of pupils receiving extra exam time as headteacher says some schools may try 'game the system'

The rates of students receiving extra time has risen over the last decade. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Almost a third of school pupils are receiving extra time in GCSE and A-Level exams.

Ofqual, the exam regulator, says there are 420,000 pupils receiving extra time in exams.

This figure is four times higher than it was around a decade ago, with the Department for Education figures revealing around 107,000 pupils receiving extra time between 2012-2013.

The figures reflect disparities between children attending private and state schools, with 27% of pupils in state education reportedly receiving extra time and 42% of pupils at private schools.

There is an increase in the rates of school pupils receiving extra time. Picture: Alamy

The Times reported that some head teachers believe that some may be taking advantage of the system in a bid to increase exam results.

However, some head teachers explained that the figures are a result of a surge in children with learning difficulties.

Pupils generally receive around 25% extra time, equating to an additional 30-minutes in a two-hour exam. Yet those with more complex needs can receive more time than this.

Children with learning difficulties, mental health conditions, cognitive problems, are among some of the conditions which satisfy eligibility for extra exam time.

In recent years, there has reportedly been an increase in the numbers of pupils being assessed as having special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), according to the Department for Education.

There are disparities between private and state school pupils receiving extra time. Picture: Alamy

In 2023-2024, there were around 1.6 million pupils in England with SEND.

Andrew O’Neill, secondary headteacher of All Saints Catholic College in North Kensington, west London, told the MailOnline: "My concern would be that some schools are using this as a perverse incentive to game the system so that children gain more of an advantage in public examinations. This needs to be scrutinised further".

Meanwhile, another headteacher said extra time has become "a standard thing for families and schools to seek as they look to boost exam results".

"Add to this the explosion in the number of children designated as having special educational needs and it’s no surprise that numbers seeking extra time have rocketed".