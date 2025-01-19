Nearly a third of pupils receiving extra exam time as headteacher says some schools may try 'game the system'

19 January 2025, 14:31

The rates of students receiving extra time has risen over the last decade
The rates of students receiving extra time has risen over the last decade. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Almost a third of school pupils are receiving extra time in GCSE and A-Level exams.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ofqual, the exam regulator, says there are 420,000 pupils receiving extra time in exams.

This figure is four times higher than it was around a decade ago, with the Department for Education figures revealing around 107,000 pupils receiving extra time between 2012-2013.

The figures reflect disparities between children attending private and state schools, with 27% of pupils in state education reportedly receiving extra time and 42% of pupils at private schools.

Read more: Drill rapper who killed schoolboy Jimmy Mizen recalled to prison after 'shamelessly boasting' about crime

Read more: Teenager found guilty of murdering Croydon schoolgirl Elianne Andam in row over teddy bear

There is an increase in the rates of school pupils receiving extra time
There is an increase in the rates of school pupils receiving extra time. Picture: Alamy

The Times reported that some head teachers believe that some may be taking advantage of the system in a bid to increase exam results.

However, some head teachers explained that the figures are a result of a surge in children with learning difficulties.

Pupils generally receive around 25% extra time, equating to an additional 30-minutes in a two-hour exam. Yet those with more complex needs can receive more time than this.

Children with learning difficulties, mental health conditions, cognitive problems, are among some of the conditions which satisfy eligibility for extra exam time.

In recent years, there has reportedly been an increase in the numbers of pupils being assessed as having special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), according to the Department for Education.

There are disparities between private and state school pupils receiving extra time.
There are disparities between private and state school pupils receiving extra time. Picture: Alamy

In 2023-2024, there were around 1.6 million pupils in England with SEND.

Andrew O’Neill, secondary headteacher of All Saints Catholic College in North Kensington, west London, told the MailOnline: "My concern would be that some schools are using this as a perverse incentive to game the system so that children gain more of an advantage in public examinations. This needs to be scrutinised further".

Meanwhile, another headteacher said extra time has become "a standard thing for families and schools to seek as they look to boost exam results".

"Add to this the explosion in the number of children designated as having special educational needs and it’s no surprise that numbers seeking extra time have rocketed".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A young girl waving Palestinian flags on shoulders of a man

Gaza ceasefire begins after Hamas names hostages set for release

Black and white photo of Marcus Garvey

Biden uses last day in office to pardon black nationalist Marcus Garvey

Exclusive
The Chagos Islands deal is set to be a 'disaster' for US-UK relations, a former Home Secretary has said

'Surrender' of Chagos Islands to Mauritius would be 'disaster' for Labour's relationship with Trump, Braverman says

People walk along a road surrounded by destroyed buildings

Palestinians trek across rubble to remains of homes as ceasefire takes hold

Vast area of flames amid tents

Fire rips through tents housing pilgrims for Hindu festival

The backs of Donald and Melania Trump watching fireworks

Donald Trump uses eve of inauguration to celebrate return to power

Silkie Carlo, Director of British civil liberties NGO Big Brother Watch - told LBC's Paul Brand that the Labour government's plans are a "step too far".

Labour plan to take cash from benefit cheats' accounts is 'unprecedented intrusion', civil liberties campaigner warns

Exclusive
Donald Trump is said to be critical of the choice of Peter Mandelson as ambassador

Labour 'confident' Peter Mandelson will be US ambassador amid fears Trump 'could reject' Starmer's pick

Man under water, with other bathes waiting behind him

Warm weather threatens Epiphany ice water plunges in Russia

Emily Damari is among hostages to be returned now the ceasefire has begun

British hostage Emily Damari among first captives set to be freed with Gaza ceasefire underway - follow live

Israel is awaiting the first hostages to be released after the Gaza ceasefire began

Israel awaits release of first hostages, with British woman among first to be freed after Gaza ceasefire begins

TikTok Ban

TikTok removed from app stores ahead of US law banning platform

Israeli tank next to Gaza border

Hamas names hostages set for release following Gaza ceasefire delay

Remains of burnt-out property

California officials warn against soaring rents after deadly firestorms

Saif Ali Khan smiling while speaking into a microphone

Man arrested over knife attack on Bollywood star

Demonstrators light flares as they gather during a protest calling for the release of all hostages held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv

Netanyahu says ceasefire ‘will not begin’ without list of hostages

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Kendall MP, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Benefit fraudsters to have cash taken straight from their bank account as ministers seek to crack down on 'cheats'
A group of girls walking down stairs

Senior Taliban official calls for end of ban on education for women and girls

Linda Nolan was 'laughing and joking' at the end of her life, her sister has said

Linda Nolan was 'laughing and joking' in her final days before death, sister says in emotional tribute
Ayelet Samerano's son Jonathan was shot in the October 7 attacks

'I don't even know if my son's dead or alive', says mother of hostage shot in October 7 attack as ceasefire delayed
Photo of young child held by protesters

How will the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas unfold?

Donald Trump has said he would likely grant a reprieve to TikTok, as a ban comes into force on Sunday

TikTok shuts down in US as ban comes into effect - but Trump says he will likely give app a reprieve
Police officers stand guard as supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol try to enter the Seoul Western District Cour

Supporters detained after South Korean president’s arrest sparks protest

Emily Damari is among three hostages to be released

Hamas gives Israel list of hostages to be released after delay, as British woman among first three
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk off an Air Force Special Mission airplane

Donald Trump arrives in Washington to start inauguration celebrations

US Inauguration Protests

‘People’s March’ seeks to broaden opposition as Trump prepares to take power

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News