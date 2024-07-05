Police swoop on Glasgow general election count as cops remove ballot papers over alleged ‘fraud’

Glasgow City Council reported four cases of alleged "personation" following Thursday's poll, having briefed journalists earlier in the day. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have swooped on a general election count in Glasgow after concerns were raised over alleged ballot 'fraud'.

The concerns related to three alleged cases of voter fraud, with police descending on the Emirates Arena in Glasgow at around 11.20pm on Thursday evening.

Police Scotland are now said to be investigating, with three ballots removed by police in what appear to be evidence bags.

The alleged offence occurs when a person votes as someone else.

It is understood that of the alleged incidents, two are being investigated in the Glasgow South West seat and one in Glasgow West.

Officers were seen entering the arena late on Thursday wearing latex gloves and carrying what appeared to be forensic equipment.

The police incident is not thought to concern the total number of votes cast.

Police swoop on Glasgow general election count as cops remove ballot papers over alleged ‘fraud’. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for the council said: "Over the course of the day we have received four reports of potential personation at polling places.

"The police subsequently asked us to extract three ballot papers from the count and this was done when the relevant ballot boxes arrived at the count centre."

It comes as 10pm exit polls predicted a SNP collapse, with the party projected to retain just 10 seats compared to the 48 it took in the 2019 election.

It follows months of turmoil after the Scottish party was rocked by an alleged corruption scandal, as well as the resignations of First Ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf.

Following the exit polls, the former first minister said: "A lot of the people - if not the majority of people - who in this election have shifted from the SNP to Labour, they still believe in independence, they haven't shifted their opinion on independence."