Shocking footage shows moment pregnant mum, 37, is dragged away by hair while walkings kids in attempted robbery

Shocking CCTV shows the moment the mother was attacked. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Shocking footage shows the moment a pregnant woman is attacked in an attempted robbery while walking her children in a pram.

The 37-year-old is brought to the ground and dragged away by her hair away by a female who leaps at her from behind.

Her face is blurred in CCTV footage released by police in Australia.

The mother, who is reported to have been pregnant at the time, is seen trying to resist as the girl repeatedly tries to haul her behind a fence, out of view of the camera.

During the attack in Perth, Australia, the pram tilts onto its back with two youngsters still in there as they kick their legs out.

The attack came just after two people were seen riding scooters through the area.

WARNING: DISTRESSING VIDEO CONTENT



Midland Detectives are appealing for information in relation to an assault that occurred on Smallman Place, Ashfield.



Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at https://t.co/vIsW0X9xgu pic.twitter.com/u7MLSftV7T — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) September 6, 2022

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested in the Ashfield area for allegedly trying to rob the unnamed mother.

Police in Western Australia released footage of officers arriving at a house and arresting the teenager, with officers clambering over a wall before hauling her out at dark.

She has been charged with one count of robbery and will appear in a magistrates' court in Geraldton on September 13.

Shocking footage shows the attack break out. Picture: Western Australia Police

Neighbours told The West Australian they were "disgusted" by the assault, with some mothers now too afraid to leave their homes.

"How does someone of that age have the audacity to do that... an adult with a pram, it's disgusting," one neighbour told The West Australian.

"I've never witnessed or heard of any violence of that level here."