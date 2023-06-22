Tributes to pregnant Hollyoaks star, 38, who died of injuries after horror motorway crash with sons in car

Frankie died after a horror crash on the M66. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A pregnant Hollyoaks star has died after a horrific car crash on a motorway.

Tributes have been paid to Frankie Hough, 38, who was in the car on the hard shoulder of the M66 near Bury with her two sons and a nephew on May 14.

Frankie, who played Jess Holt in the Channel 4 soap, was taken to hospital by air ambulance along with Tommy, nine, and Rocky, two, and her nephew Tobias, four.

It is understood her sons are in induced comas.

But Frankie, who was 18 months pregnant, has died. The fatal crash was reported before but it emerged she appeared in Hollyoaks when Paul Danan, who played her boyfriend Sol Patrick, posted a tribute on social media.

"I just heard the most shocking upsetting news I've heard in such a long time," he wrote.

"Another good good friend who was such a special person has sadly passed away while carrying her unborn baby and her 2 little boys and nephew who were in the car too.

"They had a terrible car accident. She was driving on the M66 when a car must have crashed in to them, extremely dangerously! the driver has been charged.

"This wonderful actress played the character "Jess" alongside me for nearly 4 years in @hollyoaksofficial her real name is Frankie Hough and i adored her. I feel so lost right now. #RIPFranki"

He linked to a fundraiser, which showed Frankie beaming with the three boys as they enjoy ice cream in a park. They are all from Chadderton in Oldham.

A funeral was held for Frankie and her unborn baby girl on June 9.

The crash happened near Bury on the M66. Picture: Alamy

The GoFundMe page said the boys are "showing positive signs up to now, but they are not our of the woods yet".

It has raised £52,000 of the £60,000 target which was set up to help the family recover from the tragedy.

She set it up on behalf of Tobias's family, who said in a statement: "Thank you so much for the beautiful comments and all your kind donations we are overwhelmed with the support, we have no words for your kindness at this time.

"Our page will go towards the families [affected] and our boys recovery. We can hopefully give Tommy, Tobias & Rocky life changing experiences when they recover and help build back our family in memory of our angel Franki."

Adil Iqbal, 22, of Accrington, is due to be sentenced next month after he admitted causing her death and causing serious injuries to Tommy.