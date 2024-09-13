Prisoners freed under early release scheme 'already back in jail'

Some prisoners released early have already been recalled to jail. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Some of the inmates freed under the government's early release scheme are understood to already be back in jail.

The first prisoner to be returned to jail is understood to have been recalled within 36 hours of release.

He is said to have failed to turn up at a pre-arranged address, according to the Telegraph, resulting in probation officers alerting police.

Most of those recalled so far are due to breaches of their licence, which restrict where they can go, who they can see and where they live.

Around 1,750 prisoners in England and Wales were let out early this week, on top of the 1,000 prisoners normally released each week.

A further 1,700 are expected to be released on Tuesday, October 22.

Former Justice Secretary critiques Labour's early prisoner release scheme

“The idea that they would have significantly changed their behaviour by serving another 10 per cent of their time in custody would be wildly optimistic,” a source told the paper.

It comes after chief inspector of probation Martin Jones predicted there would be early recalls on Tuesday.

He suggested prisoners would be sent back to jail “within days or weeks” because “things will go wrong in the community”.

One prisoner previously told LBC that he worried that despite being released early, he would soon be back behind bars again.

He described his offences as "getting drunk and acting like a lout", adding that "no doubt" he would start drinking again now he was out.

Speaking immediately as he came out of prison, Jackie Creighton, 54, said that he wished he could stay behind bars for the security it provides.

He said: "I'm not just saying that - I really would have rather just stayed in there, not because I like it - because I know I'm going be on a bench tonight, after a nice warm cell, a nice padmate [roommate], television, kettle and three square meals a day."

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.