Rebekah Vardy admits she 'quite enjoys' watching Coleen Rooney face 'uncomfortable' trials as part of I'm A Celebrity...

Rebekah Vardy admits she 'quite enjoys' watching Coleen Rooney undertake trials as part of I'm A Celebrity... Picture: Alamy / ITV X

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rebekah Vardy has insisted she has "no issue" watching Coleen Rooney on I'm A Celebrity... instead adding that she "quite enjoys" watching her WAG rival on the small screen.

The footballers' wives had a high-profile falling out when they appeared in court as part of the so-called 'Wagatha Christie' trial.

The civil case saw a judge rule in favour of Coleen, stating it was "substantially true" for the wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney to accuse Rebekah of leaking stories to the press.

Ms Vardy told the press she is "enjoying" watching Ms Rooney taking part in trials as she and fellow former contestant Dennis Wise launched a new drinks venture together.

Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, told PA she has "no issues whatsoever" with watching Rooney on the hit ITV show.

Coleen Rooney (L) and Wayne Rooney leave the High Court. Rebekah Vardy is suing fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney for libel with the course being heard in the capital. Known as the “Wagatha Christie” libel trial, the case continues.. Picture: Alamy

She said: "Why would I be uncomfortable with Coleen? The general consensus is that I have a real issue with her being on a show that I've done.

"I couldn't care less. I have no issues whatsoever. I'm actually quite enjoying it."

Rooney was dubbed Wagatha Christie when she accused Norwich-born Vardy of leaking private stories to The Sun - a name derived from the WAG's sleuthing skills combined with iconic investigative Agatha Christie novels.

In July 2022, a judge at the High Court found the post was "substantially true".

Vardy, who is writing a column for The Sun newspaper about this year's I'm A Celebrity series, has already stoked controversy after telling of her glee at seeing Rooney fall into the river twice, saying "it's the gift that keeps on giving".

The reality TV show has also sparked a new business partnership and long-term friendship with former Chelsea and England footballer Wise, who joined Vardy in the Australian jungle in 2017.

Rebekah Vardy watches husband Jamie Vardy (LC) at the Leicester City v Bristol City EPL Championship match, at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, UK on 23rd September, 2023. Picture: Alamy

The pair, who have remained close friends since their I'm A Celebrity experience, are launching a sweet-flavoured vodka shot range named Called SK-TL Vodka Shots as part of a new drinks business venture together.

It comes as Coleen Rooney revealed Donald Trump's strange request to Wayne Rooney when they met while her husband was playing in the US.

Rooney, appearing on I'm A Celebrity, recounted that the US president asked her husband to teach his son how to play football.

Discussing her encounter, she told her fellow campmates: "When we lived in America, we got invited to the White House for Christmas and we went in to meet Donald Trump."

And so we walked in and we had to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree.

"So Donald Trump said to his son 'See? Told you, all the soccer players get the good-looking girls'.

"And I told my mum, I was like 'dirty b******'."