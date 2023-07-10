Man, 23, wanted by police in connection with serious assault in Uxbridge

Police have made an appeal for 23-year-old Sam Gray. Picture: Alamy/PA/Metropolitan Police

By Jenny Medlicott

A 23-year-old man has been identified as wanted by police after the serious assault of a man and woman.

Police were called to Arklay Close, Uxbridge on Friday July 7 at around 10:40pm after reports of an assault.

Officers found a 19-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, and a 24-year-old woman who was also assaulted but only sustained minor injuries.

An ambulance took both to a hospital in west London. The man’s injuries have been confirmed as “non-life changing” and the woman did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Sam Gray, who is believed to have known the victims.

Detectives urgently want to trace Sam Gray in connection with a serious assault in Uxbridge on Friday night.



It is believed he may have fled to Eastleigh in Hampshire.



Anyone with information should call 999 (REF9153/07JUL)https://t.co/xEoKgm3AGR — Hillingdon Police (@MPSHillingdon) July 9, 2023

In a statement, Met Police said: "It is believed Gray made off in a Peugeot with the registration KT13 KNW and detectives believe he may now have left the London area.

"He has links to Eastleigh in Hampshire and it is believed he may have returned to that area."

The public should not approach the suspect if they see him and are urged to call the police instead.

Anyone with information about Gray’s whereabouts should call 999, giving the reference 9153/07JUL if calling from London or 44230273921 if calling from Hampshire.