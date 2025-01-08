The Traitors star Maia Gouveia 'caught using company credit card after being sacked for going AWOL'

Maia was 'caught using a company credit card after being sacked'. Picture: Instagram/BBC

By Emma Soteriou

The Traitors star Maia Gouveia is said to have been caught using a company credit card after being sacked from her job for going AWOL.

The 25-year-old was a social media manager for gifting company Bubblegum Stuff last year but was fired after just three months when she stopped showing up for work.

She failed to inform her bosses that she had a holiday booked to Trinidad in February 2024, resulting in her being sacked, according to the Mail.

Six months after leaving the company, which is owned by former Apprentice runner-up Courtney Wood, Maia is said to have used the company credit card to make a number of purchases without permission.

It came after she had saved the details to her personal Apple Pay.

After noticing the transactions, the company blocked the card and reported the incident to police.

Maia later claimed that the charges to the card were an accident.

Maia Gouveia. Picture: Instagram

A source close to Maia told the paper: "Maia is deeply regretful for the mistakes she made during her employment with Bubblegum Stuff and her actions afterwards.

"She was going through a tough time as a new mother and wishes she behaved differently.

"Maia's father visited the Bubblegum Stuff offices to make amends after the credit incident was exposed while Courtney decided against taking the matter any further."

The mother, who recently announced that she is pregnant with her second child, is one of 25 contestants on this year's series of The Traitors.

She was joined by her older sister, Armani, as they competed to win a potential £120,000.

Maia has also built a following for herself online, with almost 27k Instagram followers and more than 150k followers on TikTok.

Representatives for Maia have been contacted for comment.