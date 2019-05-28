Which Tory Candidates Are Prepared To Leave With No Deal?

Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Rory Stewart. Picture: PA

As Conservatives announce their candidacy for the party leadership contest, we look at which ones are prepared to back a no-deal Brexit.

There are 10 candidates who have declared they are running to be Conservative leader, after Theresa May announced she will step down as the party's leader in June.

Prepared To Leave With No Deal

Boris Johnson

The favourite to replace Theresa May as Tory leader and Prime Minister said that he would take the UK out of the European Union on the 31st October 'with a deal or without'.

Dominic Raab

The former Brexit Secretary has promised to keep no-deal Brexit on the table, saying it "won't be the end of the world".

Esther McVey

Leadership candidate Esther McVey said that Brexit would happen at the end of October either with a new Brexit deal, or without a deal altogether.

Andrea Leadsom

The former Commons Leader said that she supported a no-deal Brexit "if necessary".

Tory leadership candidates who are prepared to leave without a deal. Picture: PA

Not Ruled Out No Deal Brexit

Michael Gove

Brexit-supporting Environment Secretary Michael Gove has promised EU nationals living in the UK at the time of the referendum free British citizenship if he is chosen to replace Theresa May.

Sajid Javid

In announcing his candidacy for Tory leadership, the Home Secretary said "we must deliver Brexit", and the party needed to "restore trust, bring unity and create new opportunities".

Jeremy Hunt

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt described leaving with no-deal would be "political suicide" for the Conservative Party.

Kit Malthouse

The latest Tory to join the race to replace Theresa May said his "primary objective" was to secure a deal for the UK to leave with before the October deadline, but said admitted it was necessary to prepare for the possibility of no-deal. He told LBC he is the only candidate who could bring the two sides together.

Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock told LBC his party was "straining every sinew" to deliver Brexit. In announcing his bid to replace Theresa May, the Health Secretary said Brexit had to be delivered "whether we like it or not".

Tory leadership candidates who have not ruled out leaving with no-deal. Picture: PA

Against No Deal Brexit

Rory Stewart

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart described Boris Johnson's stance on Brexit as "damaging and dishonest", adding the former Foreign Secretary had initially assured him he would rule out no-deal Brexit.

Rory Stewart does not want the UK to leave without a deal. Picture: Getty

Other Tories who are expected to stand in the leadership contest include Liz Truss, Steve Baker and Penny Mordaunt.

Brexiteer and Deputy Chair of the ERG group Steve Baker told LBC the country should "move beyond" talking about a hard or soft Brexit.