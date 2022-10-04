Departing Ukrainian refugee says she has 'mixed feelings' about UK after being dumped by Brit who left partner for her

Sofiia has left Ukraine after breaking up with Tony Garnett. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

By Will Taylor

A 22-year-old Ukrainian refugee who moved in with a Brit that left his partner for her has moved out of the UK after their relationship broke down.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sofiia Karkadym was dumped by Tony Garnett five months after she fled her war-torn country.

Their relationship caused a storm after it emerged Mr Garnett left his partner of 10 years, Lorna, after growing close to Sofiia during late night TV viewings and trips to the gym.

Mr Garnett had moved her into their home as Ukrainians fled Vladimir Putin's invasion in the early stages of the war.

But he later broke up with her after five months that saw him release a rap to set out his side of events and embark on a war of words with Lorna through the media.

Ms Karkadym told The Sun: "I am going back to Ukraine because of the situation with me and Tony here in England.

"I need some support from my family and because I have not seen them for six months. I need to go for myself and to look after myself.

"Also my grandmother celebrated her 70th birthday recently and I want to see all of them."

Sofiia said she has mixed feelings about the UK. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

Mr Garnett drove her to Manchester Airport a week after ending their relationship.

Ms Karkadym flew to Wroclaw, Poland, and then caught a bus to her family in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

She said she had mixed emotions about her time in the UK, saying he had a "very good impression' of Brits and was grateful for the way people were willing to help her and other Ukrainians.

But she said she didn't "expect all of the public reaction, which was difficult".

She is unsure what her next steps will be but will decide after spending time with loved ones.

Mr Garnett, a father-of-two, had dumped her by text after saying he had problems with her and has rejected her attempts to get the pair back together.

Read more: Heartbroken refugee to return to Ukraine after being dumped by Brit boyfriend who left his family for her

"I'm not heartless. I do feel sorry for her. But relationships do come to an end and this one is over.

"I hope we can be friends when all this hysteria has died down.

"I talked to her last night and told her that there was absolutely no chance of us getting back together.

"Sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind. She'll be much better off in Ukraine or if she gets a new relationship, good luck to her."