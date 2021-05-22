BBC at risk of becoming toothless in the wake of Diana scandal, John Sweeney fears

22 May 2021, 12:09

By Seán Hickey

Journalists at the BBC could be 'muzzled' in the wake of the Dyson inquiry because of a 'lack of courage' at the top of the organisation.

Iain Dale was speaking to host of LBC original podcast Hunting Ghislaine and former Panorama journalist John Sweeney following the findings of the Dyson report.

Iain wondered if the Dyson report, which found the BBC 'covered up' malpractice by journalist Martin Bashir to obtain the interview with Diana, Princess of Wales means there is a "real danger" of the national broadcaster becoming "muzzled."

Read More: Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana's BBC interview should be aired again

He feared that up and coming journalists could be "discouraged from taking risks" in the wake of the report.

"There is a lack of courage at the very top and that reflects down" Mr Sweeney insisted. He went on to describe how programming critical of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wasn't flanked by investigative reporting on Boris Johnson.

Read More: 'Don't throw baby out with the bathwater' over BBC, caller tells James O'Brien

Read More: 'I've never seen anything like it': Nick Ferrari blasts BBC over Diana interview

"This leads to people like me [and] the younger generation...being muzzled" Mr Sweeney feared.

He went on: "Telling truth to power isn't about 'would you like more milk in your tea sir,'" pointing out to Iain that young journalists could be dissuaded from investigating more pertinent issues in future so the BBC can avoid scrutiny.

He acknowledged that "the BBC is copping it for what it did wrong" but added that in the Princess Diana saga the media as a whole is responsible, not just the BBC.

He concluded by insisting that the current Director-General of the BBC has "got to step up, he's got to go on the airwaves and say sorry."

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

'Stop forcing your lifestyle on animals': Vegan caller defends fast food blockade

'Stop forcing your lifestyle on animals': Vegan caller defends fast food blockade
Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable' says Alastair Campbell

Alastair Campbell: Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable'
Husam Zomlot was speaking to Iain Dale on LBC this evening

Palestinian Ambassador: Conflict won't be resolved with Netanyahu in power
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Monday - Wednesday 8-9

LBC’s Cross Question with Iain Dale extended to three nights a week!
https://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/iain-dale/alastair-campbell-takes-your-calls-watch-live-from-9pm/

Alastair Campbell takes your calls | Watch Again

The Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot takes your calls | Watch LIVE from 8PM

The Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot takes your calls | Watch Again
Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 19/05 Watch Again

PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP

PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

A McDonald's distribution centre has been blocked by Animal Rights protester

Animal rights protesters block McDonald's distribution centres
Lord Hall has resigned as the National Gallery Chairman

Ex-BBC director-general Lord Hall quits National Gallery role amid Diana backlash
On Saturday, the cathedral bells will toll at 10.31pm to mark the exact time of the attack

Poignant bells to mark four years since Manchester Arena bombing
Surge testing is being deployed in Harrow, Ealing, Hillingdon and Brent after confirmed cases of the Indian variant were found

Surge testing in new London areas after Indian variant found

Wet weather will be easing for the first weekend of lockdown relaxations

UK weather: Wet weather eases on first weekend of lockdown easing
From midnight on Sunday, May 23, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident

Brits banned from Germany over Covid-19 variant concerns

Vaccine appointments are now open to people as young as 32

Covid vaccine bookings now open to 32 and 33-year-olds in England
Two bears at Whipsnade were euthanised

Whipsnade Zoo staff euthanise two brown bears after they escape their enclosure
Harry revealed one of Archie's first words was "grandma"

Prince Harry tells of his sadness that Diana wasn't alive to see him become a dad
Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana BBC interview should be aired again

Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana's BBC interview should be aired again