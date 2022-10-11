Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

11 October 2022, 21:50

By Maddie Wilson

Watch Tuesday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • David Davis - Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden & former Brexit Secretary.
  • Christine Jardine - Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West and the party's Treasury spokesperson.
  • Jamie Klingler - Writer, activist & co-founder of Reclaim These Streets.
  • Tim Stanley - Columnist and Leader Writer for the Telegraph.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.

