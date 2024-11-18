Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/11 | Watch again
18 November 2024, 21:40
Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | LBC
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Alys Denby - Opinion and Features Editor of City AM.
- Catherine Atkinson - Labour MP for Derby North.
- Dr Tessa Dunlop - Historian, author and broadcaster.
- Jerry Hayes - Barrister and former Conservative MP.
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.