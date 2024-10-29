Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/10 | Watch Again

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 29.10.24

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Richard Holden - Conservative MP for Basildon and Billericay - who is a former party chairman

Josh Tapper - Former Gogglebox star turned Labour activist - who was a candidate for the party in this year's general election.

Baroness Claire Fox - Non-affiliated peer - who is the director of the Academy of Ideas think tank and author of the book 'I Find That Offensive!'

Ben Lake - Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion Preseli [KERRY-der-GHEE-an Pre-SELL-ee] - who is the party's spokesperson for the Treasury, Foreign Affairs, and Science, Innovation and Technology

