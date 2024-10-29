Henry Riley 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/10 | Watch Again
29 October 2024, 21:25
Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 29.10.24
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/10 | Watch Again
- Richard Holden - Conservative MP for Basildon and Billericay - who is a former party chairman
- Josh Tapper - Former Gogglebox star turned Labour activist - who was a candidate for the party in this year's general election.
- Baroness Claire Fox - Non-affiliated peer - who is the director of the Academy of Ideas think tank and author of the book 'I Find That Offensive!'
- Ben Lake - Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion Preseli [KERRY-der-GHEE-an Pre-SELL-ee] - who is the party's spokesperson for the Treasury, Foreign Affairs, and Science, Innovation and Technology
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.