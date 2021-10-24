WHO Covid Envoy: 'Augmented plan A' would reduce UK case rates

24 October 2021, 13:23

By Seán Hickey

The WHO's Special Envoy on Covid-19 insists the UK needn't trigger 'plan B' to reduce Covid rates – instead to mandate masks and social distancing.

"Do you think it's inevitable that we will be moving to plan B at some point soon?" Iain Dale asked Dr David Nabarro, as the government come under increased pressure to act on rising Covid case rates.

Read more: New vaccines minister Maggie Throup insists: Plan A is working

"Other countries in the world that are relying on vaccination are doing everything they possibly can to keep the numbers down" the health expert said, speaking from Italy where he claimed to be "strict" on mask-wearing.

Read more: Govt must step up jabs and Covid prevention measures, expert says

Along with wearing masks, he argued for the reintroduction of messaging which encourages social distancing.

Read more: 'What about the economy?!' Andrew Castle confronts expert on 'plan B' calls

The WHO Special Envoy argued that adopting such measures "reduce your risk of picking up the virus".

"If we can just have that behaviour more widespread, we will have fewer hospitalisations and deaths" he insisted.

Dr Nabarro argued that the measures are simple and that "if it can be done in Europe, then I think it can be done in Britain."

Read more: Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

"I think that it's time" he said, adding that what he proposed wouldn't necessarily be the government's "plan B" strategy, "just an augmented plan A, really"

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Exclusive
Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Watch again: Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup speaks to LBC

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch again

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale speaks to Sir David Amess | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to the late Sir David Amess | All Talk

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?': Iain Dale challenges Tory MP

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/10 | Watch again

'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'

'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Playing in an esports team can go towards young people's DofE award

Duke of Edinburgh's Award adds esports as skills section activity
The issue is effecting both Tesco's website and app.

Tesco website crashes after being targeted by hackers

Police at the scene where two teenagers died in Essex

Double murder probe launched after two teenage boys die in Essex
In her first broadcast interview Ms Throup insisted the vaccine rollout has been hugely successful.

New vaccines minister Maggie Throup insists: Plan A is working
Mourners gathered in the Albuquerque Civic Plaza, New Mexico

Mourners at vigil vow to get 'justice' for cinematographer shot dead on film set
Police want to speak to these two men

Police investigate 'I will kill you' threat written in toothpaste
Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust

Gun that killed Halyna Hutchins 'was being used for off-set target practice by crew'
Boris Johnson wants everyone to get jabbed

PM says vaccines are the 'way through winter' and repeats plea for booster jabs
Govt must step up jabs and local covid prevention measures, expert says

Govt must step up jabs and Covid prevention measures, expert says
Lateral flow tests will replace PCR for arrivals in the UK

Cheaper lateral flow tests replace PCRs for holidaymakers in 'huge boost' for travel