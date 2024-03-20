Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks silence on James Bond casting rumours

James Bond is an iconic character that has appeared in 26 films
James Bond is an iconic character that has appeared in 26 films.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson has broken his silence on recent casting rumours linking him to James Bond.

A report by The Sun sent the movie world into a frenzy on Tuesday when it claimed the British actor had been cast as the iconic character.

It was reported that the Marvel and Kick Ass star, 33, is expected to sign a contract to become 007 this week, though sources in the actor's camp have poured cold water on the report.

Taylor-Johnson addressed the rumours openly when speaking to Rolling Stone UK, insisting: “I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell.”

He continued: “I don’t feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like: whatever’s drawn out for me, I can f*****g do better.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the Madrid photocall for "ACQUA DI GIO" By Giorgio Armani at Matadero Madrid on March 07
Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the Madrid photocall for "ACQUA DI GIO" By Giorgio Armani at Matadero Madrid on March 07.

Taylor-Johnson had been expected to replace Daniel Craig, who stepped down from the role after making five movies in 15 years.

Eon Productions, which makes Bond films, is said to be preparing to shoot again this year.

LBC Views: Can Aaron Taylor-Johnson fill James Bond's tuxedo? Only time will tell

Read More: Hire another day: James Bond production company insist they haven't cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as new 007

"Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it," a source told the Sun. "The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.

"As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

Sean Connery as James Bond
Sean Connery as James Bond.

Hours later, the production company behind the franchise distanced themselves from the casting ahead of filming for the 26th movie.

A production insider has now spoken out saying there is "no truth to the rumours", they told BBC News.

Other actors that have been tipped to take over from Craig include Richard Madden, James Norton, Tom Hiddleston, and even Irishman Cillian Murphy, who recently won an Oscar for his leading role in Oppenheimer.

It is also unclear who will direct the 26th movie, though there have been strong links to Christopher Nolan, who is also coming off the back of an Oscar win for directing Oppenheimer.

