Paedophile predator abducted and sexually assaulted a girl for more than 24 hours while dressed as a woman

18 May 2023, 13:16 | Updated: 18 May 2023, 13:33

Miller has pleaded guilty
Miller has pleaded guilty. Picture: Police Scotland/FB

By Kit Heren

A man has pleaded guilty to abducting a primary school girl while dressed as a woman before repeatedly sexually assaulting her over more than a day.

The butcher, who was born Andrew George Miller but identifies as Amy, pleaded guilty to four charges - abduction, sexual assault, watching pornography in the presence of the child under the age of 13, and possessing 242 indecent images of children.

Miller, a butcher, is in the process of transitioning from male to female, but has asked to be referred to by male pronouns.

The girl, who was missing for more than a day, escaped when Miller fell asleep after 27 hours of assault and was found safe near Galashiels in the Scottish borders.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, a narrative of Miller's offences were read out, which judge Lord Arthurson described as "abhorrent crimes" of the utmost "deviance and depravity" which were "the realisation of every parent's worst nightmare".

Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf told LBC that the case was "heartbreaking" and "gut-wrenching".

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller. Picture: Police Scotland

Miller and his victim were not known to each other.

The sick predator approached the child in February this year when she was walking home to offer her a lift. Instead of taking the child to her home, Miller took her to his home in the Scottish Borders.

There, he sexually assaulted her in his bedroom over the course of the next 27 hours.

For the time the child was confined at the property, Miller was dressed as a woman, wearing a bra and women's underwear.

He also made the girl watch porn.

Miller identifies as 'Amy'
Miller identifies as 'Amy'. Picture: Facebook

The following evening, Miller fell asleep in the bed next to the child. She tipped over a glass of water in an attempt to wake him, but he did not rouse.

Following this, the child turned on the bedroom light and Miller still did not wake.

She then attempted to escape from the property, but found the door was locked.

She found the landline phone and called police, saying she had been touched inappropriately, the court heard.

At the time of his arrest, Miller was wearing a bra, women's underwear, tights and one silicone breast - the other had become dislodged during a struggle.

During interview, Miller told detectives he did not abduct the girl and that it was "all a mistake", saying he stopped to offer her a lift because "she was freezing".

Andrew Miller (covered) being led from Selkirk Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing.
Andrew Miller (covered) being led from Selkirk Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Picture: Alamy

He said he put her in his bed with him because "it was a motherly thing", and admitted he should have called police.

He admitted he should "never have gotten into this situation" during the interview, which lasted six hours.

Following his arrest, three laptops were seized from his property and a total of 242 indecent images of children were found, most of which were of the lowest category.

His internet history was also accessed, showing his searches for indecent images.

Read more: 'Some daft imported ideology': Alex Salmond accuses Sturgeon of damaging Scottish independence push with trans row

Miller being led from court
Miller being led from court. Picture: Alamy

Locals said Miller had become well-known in the community. "It was about six years ago that Andy changed his name and started dressing and styling his hair as a female. There was shock among the shopkeepers when the transition happened," one said.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf confirmed Miller is being held in a male prison but refused to say if he will be moved to a women's jail following sentencing.

Mr Yousaf refused to answer questions about whether this will be the case when Miller is sentenced later this year.

He said: "This is a gut wrenching case, heartbreaking.

"I cannot think of the trauma, the victim and the family of the victim - in fact, the community - are going through."

Miller, who appeared by videolink from HMP Edinburgh, was remanded in custody and will appear for sentencing on August 15.

