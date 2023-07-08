TV presenter 'partied with bosses after teen photo allegations' - as stars rush to deny connection

8 July 2023, 23:04 | Updated: 8 July 2023, 23:37

The Corporation (London HQ pictured) has been rocked by the latest scandal
The Corporation (London HQ pictured) has been rocked by the latest scandal. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The off-air TV presenter accused of paying a teenager £35,000 for sexual pictures is thought to have partied with station bosses after allegations came to light.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Top BBC talent Gary Lineker, Jeremy Vine, Rylan Clark and Nicky Campbell all denied being the unidentified male presenter.

The mother of the alleged victim said the money paid to her son had funded a crack addiction.

Pictures were exchanged from when they were just 17, she told The Sun.

Corporation executives are thought to have partied with the presenter weeks after allegations were first made in May this year, The Mirror reported.

One party guest told the newspaper: “If this man was aware of what was hanging over him, he certainly didn’t show it.”

Read more: Gary Lineker, Rylan and Jeremy Vine say they aren't presenter 'taken off air after paying £35k for teen's pictures'

Read more: 'Plain horrible': Just Stop Oil slammed for confetti protest on George Osborne's wedding day

Rylan Clark has denied any connection to the allegations
Rylan Clark has denied any connection to the allegations. Picture: Alamy

It comes as the presenter could also face legal woes.

According to the Protection of Children Act 1978, it's illegal to "make, distribute, possess or show any indecent images of anyone aged under 18, even if the content was created with the consent of that young person”.

It's also illegal to "ask a child to send a sexual image of themselves".

Former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal told The Times they could also be charged with sexual exploitation under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

He said he was “surprised that this person was not suspended once they became aware of the gravity of the allegation”.

Jeremy Vine also tweeted to distance himself from any accusations
Jeremy Vine also tweeted to distance himself from any accusations. Picture: Alamy

Some of the BBC's best-known faces rushed to distance themselves from any connection to the case.

Gary Lineker tweeted this afternoon: "Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me."

Rylan Clark had tweeted earlier on Saturday: "Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in The Sun - that ain't me babe."

And Jeremy Vine posted: "Just to say I'm very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday — whoever the 'BBC Presenter' in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain't me."

Nick Campbell also threatened to sue for libel those accusing him of being the perpetrator on social media.

Gary Lineker also denied any involvement
Gary Lineker also denied any involvement. Picture: Alamy

The teenager is said to have used the money to pay for crack cocaine that has destroyed their life, according to their mother.

"When I see him on telly, I feel sick," the mother said of the TV star.

"I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life.

"Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”

She said how her child, now aged 20, had transformed from "a happy-go-lucky youngster to a ghost-like crack addict" in the three years since the payment began.

The presenter is said to have paid thousands of pounds at a time into the bank account of the teenager, including one lump sum of £5,000.

Nicky Campbell threatened to sue for libel anyone who stated he was the man involved
Nicky Campbell threatened to sue for libel anyone who stated he was the man involved. Picture: Alamy

In response to initial reports, a BBC spokesperson said: "We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

"As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this.

"That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

"If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.

"If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided - including via newspapers - this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes."

Parliamentary aide Ellie Varley speaks with Matt Frei about inappropriate behaviour in Westminster

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Underwater Music show

Underwater music show in Florida Keys promotes coral reef protection

Tel Aviv demo

Protests grow as Israel’s far-right government advances with judicial overhaul

The protester poured a bag of orange confetti onto the happy couple

'Plain horrible': Just Stop Oil slammed for confetti protest on George Osborne's wedding day

It's thought there are further tensions on the This Morning sofa as executives consider having them present apart

More drama on This Morning as Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond now 'increasingly strained'

Georgia Georgia LGBT

Mob storms Tbilisi Pride Fest site forcing the event’s cancellation

Edgars Rinkevics

Latvia’s foreign minister sworn in as new president

Czech Republic Ukraine

Zelensky marks 500th day of war with defiant message from Snake Island

Portia was rescued from the Manchester flat and taken to Whitegate Animal Sanctuary in Wirral, Merseyside

Pet pig rescued after being fed junk food in small flat for seven years

Swiss cheese

Switzerland ‘to become a net importer of cheese this year for the first time’

Swiss foreign minister meets Pakistani official

Pakistan to co-operate with Switzerland on managing risks of natural disaster

Nevres Kemal said the tweet was 'horrendous' and 'unacceptable'

'Just horrendous': Mum slams police for Top Gun tweet after identifying daughter's body

Police surround a group of people

22 police officers injured during unrest at Eritrean festival in Germany

A patient has died after being given unlicensed chemotherapy drugs

Cancer patient dies and three seriously ill after being given unlicensed chemotherapy drugs made by NHS provider

Netherlands Politics

Dutch PM hands in resignation to king to set stage for general election

The hot weather has given way to heavy rain

'Wave goodbye to the heat': forecaster's warning for next week as thunderstorms and heavy rain break out over UK

South Korea Japan Nuclear Fukushima

Protest held against Japanese plans to release water from damaged nuclear plant

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak said the UK discourages the use of cluster bombs, after the US said it would send them to Ukraine. Russia has already used them in the war (R)

UK 'discourages' use of cluster bombs, Rishi Sunak says, after US sends Ukraine £600m in banned weapons
China US

US treasury secretary appeals to China for co-operation on climate change

Migration Europe

Three jailed for people trafficking by court in Libya

Bosnia Srebrenica Anniversary

Peace march held in memory of Srebrenica massacre victims

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'We will definitely win!': Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits legendary site of Ukraine defiance as he marks 500 days of war
Stephen Cottrell made the remarks in a speech at the General Synod

Outrage as Church of England Archbishop claims saying 'Our Father' is 'problematic'

The husband of Jo Cox has remarried in a ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury

Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox remarries domestic violence campaigner in ceremony led by Archbishop of Canterbury
Japan Abe Memorial

Japanese mark anniversary of Shinzo Abe assassination

Rishi Sunak is considering a push for big pay rises for millions of public sector workers

'No decisions have been made on public sector pay', Rishi Sunak insists, as Cabinet split grows
Lineker, Rylan and Jeremy Vine have all denied being the alleged perpetrator

Gary Lineker, Rylan and Jeremy Vine say they aren't presenter 'taken off air after paying £35k for teen's pictures'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit