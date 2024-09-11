Dave Grohl's teen daughters delete instagram after Foo Fighters' frontman admits fathering a baby girl outside of marriage

Dave Grohl's teen daughters delete instagram after Foo Fighters' frontman admits fathering a baby girl outside of marriage. Picture: alamy / getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The daughters of Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl have deleted their social media accounts after the rock icon admitted to cheating on their mother and fathering a baby girl.

The 55-year-old Foo Fighters' frontman took to social media for the first time in close to a year on Tuesday night to admit to the extra-marital affair, as well as fathering a child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum.

In the hours since the post, Grohl'sc two oldest children - Violet, 18, and Harper, 15 - now appear to have deleted their social media accounts.

Revealing the news in a statement posted to Instagram, the musician and former Nirvana drummer insisting on making amends, writing: “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

The musician added he planned on being a "loving and supportive parent" to the new baby.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

The rock legend divorced his first wife, Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, in 1997 after admitting to cheating.

Grohl then went on to meet Blum, 48, in 2001 before the couple tied the knot in 2003.

The couple have three daughters togehter: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

The musician has previously emphasised the importance of his family in day-to-day life, telling The Guardian in 2007: "[My wife] Jordyn and [daughter] Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing."

Los Angeles, Ca. 8th Feb, 2024. Dave Grohl (L) and Jordyn Blum arrive at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Pgsk/Media Punch/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Blum was widely reported to have been an MTV producer when she first met Grohl.

The rockstar subsequently admitted in an Elle interview that he was not ready for a serious relationship when the pair first met, admitting to not calling his now-wife back after few dates.

However, it wasn't long before the frontman had a change of heart: "After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again.'"