Dave Grohl's teen daughters delete instagram after Foo Fighters' frontman admits fathering a baby girl outside of marriage

11 September 2024, 15:35 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 16:21

Dave Grohl's teen daughters delete instagram after Foo Fighters' frontman admits fathering a baby girl outside of marriage
Dave Grohl's teen daughters delete instagram after Foo Fighters' frontman admits fathering a baby girl outside of marriage. Picture: alamy / getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The daughters of Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl have deleted their social media accounts after the rock icon admitted to cheating on their mother and fathering a baby girl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 55-year-old Foo Fighters' frontman took to social media for the first time in close to a year on Tuesday night to admit to the extra-marital affair, as well as fathering a child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum.

In the hours since the post, Grohl'sc two oldest children - Violet, 18, and Harper, 15 - now appear to have deleted their social media accounts.

Revealing the news in a statement posted to Instagram, the musician and former Nirvana drummer insisting on making amends, writing: “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

The musician added he planned on being a "loving and supportive parent" to the new baby.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

The rock legend divorced his first wife, Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, in 1997 after admitting to cheating.

Grohl then went on to meet Blum, 48, in 2001 before the couple tied the knot in 2003.

The couple have three daughters togehter: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

Read more: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl admits to cheating and fathering child outside of marriage

Read more: Elon Musk slammed for 'disgusting and disturbing' tweet about Taylor Swift following Kamala Harris endorsement

The musician has previously emphasised the importance of his family in day-to-day life, telling The Guardian in 2007: "[My wife] Jordyn and [daughter] Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing."

Los Angeles, Ca. 8th Feb, 2024. Dave Grohl (L) and Jordyn Blum arrive at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Pgsk/Media Punch/Alamy Live News
Los Angeles, Ca. 8th Feb, 2024. Dave Grohl (L) and Jordyn Blum arrive at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Pgsk/Media Punch/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Blum was widely reported to have been an MTV producer when she first met Grohl.

The rockstar subsequently admitted in an Elle interview that he was not ready for a serious relationship when the pair first met, admitting to not calling his now-wife back after few dates.

However, it wasn't long before the frontman had a change of heart: "After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again.'"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

Lucy Letby known as 'nurse death' at NHS hospital where she murdered babies, inquiry hears

Taoiseach Simon Harris head and shoulders

Taoiseach hints billions of euro in back taxes from Apple could go on housing

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has announced over £600 million worth of support for Ukraine.

UK 'on verge of letting Ukraine use Storm Shadow missiles against Russia' as David Lammy unveils £600m package

Elon Musk has faced backlash for his tweet following Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris

Elon Musk slammed for 'disgusting and disturbing' tweet about Taylor Swift following Kamala Harris endorsement

The director of Germany’s Arolsen Archives, Floriane Azoulay, talks to the relatives

Jewellery seized from Polish inmates by Nazis returned to families

Mum who went on Ibiza holiday rather than attending son's riot sentencing ordered to pay compensation

Mum who went on Ibiza holiday rather than attending 12-year-old son's riot sentencing ordered to pay compensation

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg, attend the 9/11 Memorial ceremony

US commemorates 9/11 attacks with victims in focus – and politics in view

Police Community Support Officer .PCSO, hi vis jacket

Former police support officer accused of 'stabbing herself' in bid for compensation appears in court

Student Daniela Camberos shows a banner in front of the police

Mexican senate approves judicial overhaul after protesters storm chamber

Ambassador Husam Zomlot, Head of Palestinian Mission to the UK, speaking at the Exist, Resist, Return: No to Trump???s deal! organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, at Conway Hall in London.

Palestinian Ambassador labels Israel conflict 'genocide' during speech at TUC conference

Tom Holland and Zendaya in Cornwall

Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted enjoying breakfast at Cornwall cafe before popping to Asda

The Eiffel Tower

Three terror plots targeting Olympics foiled by police, prosecutor says

A police officer stands guard as a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in a neighbourhood of Peshawar

Gunmen kill polio worker during vaccination campaign in Pakistan

More than 1,600 inmates were released yesterday in a government bid to free up space in jails

Thug who blinded and paralysed a baby and a schoolboy's killer to be freed under prison early release scheme

Taylor Swift performs

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president after debate

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli air strike on a crowded tent camp housing Palestinians displaced by the war in Muwasi

Dozens of Palestinians killed in latest Israeli strikes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Food, hygiene products and a laptop was stolen

Foodbank 'devastated' after thieves steal thousands worth of produce from warehouse

Video footage showed patrons of the La Guérite restaurant on Sainte-Marguerite island, off Cannes, cheerfully mixing two vintages of world-renowned Petrus in a bowl

Man behind 'Petrus punch' video that shocked wine lovers shares huge receipt for the wine

Passengers at Kenyan airport

Flights grounded at Kenya’s main airport as workers protest against Adani deal

People walk through floodwaters following a dam collapse in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Dam collapse in Nigeria sweeps deadly zoo reptiles into flooded communities

Vietnam Asia Storm

Flash flood sweeps away hamlet as Vietnam storm death toll rises

Raygun

Viral breakdancer Raygun named world number one despite zero points and widespread mockery at Olympics
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during the debate

Harris makes forceful case against Trump on abortion, economy and democracy

Oliver Campbell, who has a mental impairment, received a life sentence for a murder he did not commit

Brain-damaged man jailed for life for 1991 murder has conviction quashed after police 'bulled' a confession from him
Pope Francis waves to greet the volunteers on his arrival in Singapore

Pope lands in Singapore following visit to East Timor

Matthew Pennycook told LBC that “good landlords have nothing to fear from these reforms”.

'Good landlords have nothing to fear' in renter reform bill, says minister as he vows to 'drive out' rogue landlords

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

he Prince of Wales has appeared in public for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her cancer journey

William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'
Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit