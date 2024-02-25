Donald Trump claims fourth straight primary win in South Carolina, as he marches towards Republican nomination

25 February 2024, 07:36 | Updated: 25 February 2024, 07:40

Donald Trump
Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump has moved one step closer to getting the Republican nomination for its candidate at the 2024 US presidential election after he won the South Carolina primary vote.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Trump, who was president between 2016 and 2020, defeated Nikki Haley, his closest challenger, in her home state, collecting 59.8% of the vote to her 39.5%.

He has won every contest so far for the Republican nomination, after previous victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the US Virgin Islands.

His latest win piled the pressure onto Ms Haley to drop out of the race, making an election rematch between Mr Trump and President Joe Biden increasingly inevitable.

But Ms Haley, the former South Carolina governor, said she would not be dropping out, despite the overwhelming odds against her.

Read more: 'My uncle is increasingly unhinged': Democracy will be 'over' if Donald Trump becomes president again, his niece says

Read more: Boris Johnson says Donald Trump is 'just what the world needs', and 'would not ditch the Ukrainians'

Nikki Haley was defeated again in South Carolina
Nikki Haley was defeated again in South Carolina. Picture: Getty

She accused Mr Trump, who is 77 and faces four indictments, of not being as mentally sharp as he had been, and said he was distracted.

But the former president was bullish after polls closed in South Carolina.

"I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now," he said.

"You can celebrate for about 15 minutes, but then we have to get back to work."

Mary Trump to Andrew Marr: Donald is a risk to democracy across the world

Ms Haley was unable to dent Mr Trump's momentum in her home state, despite holding far more campaign events and arguing that the indictments against the former president will hinder his challenge for the White House.

She has vowed to stay in the race through at least the batch of primaries on March 5, known as Super Tuesday.

Ms Haley said following her latest defeat. "I'm a woman of my word," she said.

"I'm not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden."

The presidential election is on November 5. Mr Trump and Mr Biden are already behaving like they expect to face off against each other.

Mr Trump and his allies argue Mr Biden has made the US weaker and point to the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and Russia's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Trump has also repeatedly attacked Mr Biden over high inflation earlier in the president's term and his handling of record-high migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border.

Mr Trump has questioned, often in harshly personal terms, whether the 81-year-old Mr Biden is too old to serve a second term.

Mr Biden's team in turn has highlighted the 77-year-old Mr Trump's own gaffes on the campaign trail.

Mr Biden has stepped up his recent fundraising trips around the country and increasingly attacked Mr Trump directly.

He has called Mr Trump and his Make America Great Again movement dire threats to the nation's founding principles, and the president's re-election campaign has lately focused most of its attention on Mr Trump suggesting he would use the first day of a second presidency as a dictator and that he would tell Russia to attack Nato allies who fail to keep up with defence spending obligations mandated by the alliance.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Curtis Arnold made videos about Nicola Bulley's disappearance

TikTok sleuth accused of filming Nicola Bulley’s body 'still making money' under fake name 'investigating' migrant hotels
Portugal Election

Populists hope to make impact in Portuguese election

Election 2024 Trump

Nikki Haley vows to fight on after Donald Trump wins in her home state

Keir Starmer called Lee Anderson's comments Islamophobic

Starmer says Sunak is harbouring 'extremists' among Tories as Lee Anderson suspended following Islamist claim

Exclusive
Met Police urged to expand deep dive for rogue officers after multiple rape and kidnap conviction for cop

Rapist Met PC wasn’t included in search for rogue officers as campaigners call on force to expand cleanup efforts

Belarus Election

Belarusians vote in tightly controlled election amid calls for boycott

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has called for Russian oligarchs' assets to be seized

Sadiq Khan calls for £1 billion of property owned by Russian oligarchs in London to be seized to fund 4,000 new homes

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump easily beats Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina

Bridget Jones set to return for fourth film when cult rom-com starring Renee Zellweger begins filming later this year

Bridget Jones set to return for fourth film when cult rom-com starring Renee Zellweger begins filming later this year

An aircraft launching from USS Dwight D Eisenhower during flight operations in the Red Sea

US and UK strike Houthi sites in Yemen amid surge in Red Sea attacks on ships

Residents voting in the South Carolina Republican primary

Trump enters South Carolina primary looking to embarrass Haley in her home state

Britain and US strike more than a dozen targets in Yemen in response to ongoing attacks on shipping in Red Sea

Britain and US strike more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen following Red Sea shipping attacks

World leaders laid flowers in tribute to killed soldiers as they joined Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine

Western leaders rally around Kyiv as Ukraine marks invasion anniversary

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation in the affulent commuter town Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

Murder investigation launched and man, 39, arrested after woman, 40, found fatally injured in Beaconsfield

Stan Bowles, QPR legend and former England 'maverick', dies age 75 following battle with Alzheimer's disease

Stan Bowles, QPR legend and former England 'maverick' footballer, dies aged 75 after battle with Alzheimer's

Three female MPs have been issued with bodyguards and cars amid growing concern for politicians' safety

Three female MPs issued with 'taxpayer-funded bodyguards and cars' amid growing safety concerns

Latest News

See more Latest News

A picture of Alexei Navalny next to flowers in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin

Body of Russian opposition leader Navalny handed over to his mother, aide says

Destroyed residential buildings in Rafah

Israeli officials to meet over proposed pause in Gaza fighting

Wendy Williams thanks supporters for 'love and kind words' after she is diagnosed with same rare form of dementia as Bruce Willis

Wendy Williams thanks supporters for 'love and kind words' after she is diagnosed with same rare form of dementia as Bruce Willis
Competitors battle in a muddy pool at the Florida Man Games

Tank-topped teams compete in spoof sporting event in Florida

Children are seen in a building destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, February 22

'Progress' made in Gaza ceasefire talks after Hamas 'drop some of its demands' that could see Israeli hostages released
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian president accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza

Alexei Navalny's body handed to mother after 'three-hour ultimatum' over late Russian opposition figure's burial

Alexei Navalny's body handed to mother after 'three-hour ultimatum' over late Russian opposition figure's burial
French President Emmanuel Macron at the agriculture fair

Macron booed by French farmers as he visits Paris agricultural fair

Lee Anderson has been suspended for his comments about Sadiq Khan

Lee Anderson suspended from Conservative Party after claiming 'Islamists have control of Sadiq Khan'
Wet weather is expected on Sunday and Monday

Fears of travel chaos on Sunday and Monday amid heavy rain, as yellow weather warning issued

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit