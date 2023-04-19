Exclusive

GMP continues fight back against domestic and sexual abuse with 20,000 arrests made in a year

19 April 2023, 06:05 | Updated: 19 April 2023, 06:11

GMP continues momentum in tackling domestic and sexual abuse
Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is continuing its fight back against domestic and sexual abuse, helping prevent and reduce cases.





Officers made almost 20,000 arrests in connection with domestic abuse in the year ending in March 2022 - a 79% increase on the previous year.

Of the 19,588 arrests, there was a 32% increase in those resulting in a charge or summons.

There was also progress in connection with rape and sexual offences, which saw 3,050 arrests be made in the same period - a 33% increase on the year before.

Detective Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, Head of Public Protection said the force's priority was not just to tackle such crimes but also prevent them in the first place.

"In recent months, we have made significant progress in responding to and investigating domestic and sexual abuse," she said.

"Though this is something to be proud of, we are realistic and know that there is always room to improve the service we are delivering to vulnerable people and those who are subjected to the most traumatic of experiences.

"Whilst responding to and investigating these crimes is at the forefront of our strategy to tackle them, so too is preventing them in the first place - to keep people safe and save them from harm’s way.

"As such, we have increased the use of Domestic Violence Protection Notices by over three quarters in the last 12 months.

"With showcasing our progress comes the opportunity to speak to those who need us most.

"To anyone who is suffering or has suffered at the hands of a perpetrator of domestic abuse or sex offender, please let this reassure you that GMP will take you seriously, we will ensure you are supported by specialist officers and the network of services across Greater Manchester, we will put you at the heart of our  investigations and we will do so with the intention of securing the best possible outcome for you and anyone else affected."

