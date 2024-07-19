Joe Biden insists he will stay in race, as president's family 'discuss exit plan from election campaign'

By Kit Heren

Joe Biden has insisted he plans to stay in the presidential race and fight to retain the White House, despite many within his own party wanting him to stand down.

Mr Biden's comments came against the backdrop of a growing clamour for him to step aside, with both Barack Obama and former House speaker Nancy Pelosi said to have privately called for him to quit the race.

The president, 81, said on Friday: "The stakes are high, and the choice is clear. Together, we will win."

But members of Mr Biden's own family are now said to be discussing how he might leave his campaign.

The family members are said to be prioritising how Mr Biden's stepping aside could put the Democrats in the best possible position to defeat Mr Trump, while also cementing his legacy, according to NBC News.

Mr Biden has been under pressure following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump last month, in which he repeatedly froze and struggled to finish his sentences.

Since then, the President has committed a series of gaffe, including when he confused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Vladimir Putin at last week's Nato summit.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

However, outwardly the president's campaigners remain defiant about his position in the race.

Biden campaign chair O'Malley Dillon said that "we see the path forward," on Friday.

"Absolutely, the president is in this race," she told MSNBC. "You've heard him say that time and time again.

"He is clearly, in our impression … the best person to take on Donald Trump."

Mr Biden is planning a ‘major announcement’ about his future, possibly as soon as this weekend.

“The next 72 hours are big”, one Democratic governor said recently, adding: “This can’t go on much longer.”

As a result, Mr Biden is reportedly considering a major announcement, possibly on Sunday, about his future, The Hill reports.

This may depend on how quickly he recovers from his current bout with Covid.