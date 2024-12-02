Starmer vows to 'put Ukraine in strongest possible position' and strengthen ties with Donald Trump in key speech

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during the annual Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to strengthen ties with the US and President-elect Donald Trump as he warned of Putin’s “near and present danger” to the West.

The Prime Minister used his flagship foreign policy speech to promise Britain would “invest more deeply” than ever in its relationship with the United States under his leadership.

Speaking at the lord mayor’s banquet on Monday, Sir Keir urged Britain’s trans-Atlantic partner to throw its support behind Ukraine ahead of any possible peace talks with Russia.

Donald Trump has consistently said he plans to end the war in Ukraine on “day one” of his time in office.

Sir Keir said: “We face a near and present danger with Russia as an erratic, increasingly desperate aggressor, on our continent marshalling all its resources — along with North Korean troops and Iranian missiles — aiming to kill and to conquer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

“But we must also be clear that it is deeply in our self-interest. I would encourage everyone here to stop and think for a moment about what it would mean to us, to our continent, to the world if Russia wins. What would it mean for our values – for democracy, commerce, and liberty?”

Starmer warned that any Russian advancement would pose an existential threat to Britain, militarily and economically.

“The further Russian troops advance, the closer the threat becomes. The more land they control, the more they control grain prices and energy sources, and the more confident Putin becomes.

“So we must continue to back Ukraine and do what it takes to support their self-defence for as long as it takes. To put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for negotiations so they can secure a just and lasting peace on their terms that guarantees their security, independence — and right to choose their own future.”

The PM went on to reject the notion that Britain must choose between the United States and the European Union, branding the idea “plain wrong.”

“I reject it utterly,” he continued.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

“Attlee did not choose between allies. Churchill did not choose. The national interest demands that we work with both.”

He said: “Our relationship with the United States has been the cornerstone of our security and our prosperity for over a century.

“We will never turn away from that. We call it the special relationship for a reason. It is written not in some dry, dusty treaty, but in the ink of shared sacrifice. In memorials in villages, towns and cities up and down the country. In Normandy, Flanders and around the world.

“And we will rebuild our ties with Europe too. Because – I’m sorry to say the shocking legacy this government inherited in so many areas – from the nation’s finances to the state of the NHS extends beyond our shores.”