Starmer vows to 'put Ukraine in strongest possible position' and strengthen ties with Donald Trump in key speech

2 December 2024, 21:54

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during the annual Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in central London
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during the annual Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to strengthen ties with the US and President-elect Donald Trump as he warned of Putin’s “near and present danger” to the West.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister used his flagship foreign policy speech to promise Britain would “invest more deeply” than ever in its relationship with the United States under his leadership.

Speaking at the lord mayor’s banquet on Monday, Sir Keir urged Britain’s trans-Atlantic partner to throw its support behind Ukraine ahead of any possible peace talks with Russia.

Donald Trump has consistently said he plans to end the war in Ukraine on “day one” of his time in office.

Read more: Israel and Hezbollah trade fire as Netanyahu warns of 'harsh response' to 'serious violation' of ceasefire agreement

Sir Keir said: “We face a near and present danger with Russia as an erratic, increasingly desperate aggressor, on our continent marshalling all its resources — along with North Korean troops and Iranian missiles — aiming to kill and to conquer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Donald Trump.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

“But we must also be clear that it is deeply in our self-interest. I would encourage everyone here to stop and think for a moment about what it would mean to us, to our continent, to the world if Russia wins. What would it mean for our values – for democracy, commerce, and liberty?”

Starmer warned that any Russian advancement would pose an existential threat to Britain, militarily and economically.

“The further Russian troops advance, the closer the threat becomes. The more land they control, the more they control grain prices and energy sources, and the more confident Putin becomes.

“So we must continue to back Ukraine and do what it takes to support their self-defence for as long as it takes. To put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for negotiations so they can secure a just and lasting peace on their terms that guarantees their security, independence — and right to choose their own future.”

The PM went on to reject the notion that Britain must choose between the United States and the European Union, branding the idea “plain wrong.”

“I reject it utterly,” he continued.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

“Attlee did not choose between allies. Churchill did not choose. The national interest demands that we work with both.”

He said: “Our relationship with the United States has been the cornerstone of our security and our prosperity for over a century.

“We will never turn away from that. We call it the special relationship for a reason. It is written not in some dry, dusty treaty, but in the ink of shared sacrifice. In memorials in villages, towns and cities up and down the country. In Normandy, Flanders and around the world.

“And we will rebuild our ties with Europe too. Because – I’m sorry to say the shocking legacy this government inherited in so many areas – from the nation’s finances to the state of the NHS extends beyond our shores.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Donald Trump warns there'll be 'all hell to pay' if Israeli hostages are not released by his inauguration

A widespread frost is forecast across the UK

Temperatures to plummet to -10C as Britain braces for widespread frost

Trump Transition Arab Americans

Trump demands immediate release of October 7 hostages

The FA Cup trophy

Who did your team draw in the FA Cup 3rd round?

Israeli soldiers on patrol

Hezbollah fires at Israeli-held border zone in first strike since ceasefire

Exclusive
Andrea Jenkyns announced she was joining Nigel Farage’s party yesterday

Labour calls for investigation over allegations Andrea Jenkyns was bribed to join Reform

France Politics

French government faces no-confidence vote over Barnier’s austerity budget

Two patients were able to walk short distances and even climb stairs thanks to deep brain stimulation

Paralysed patients able to walk again after undergoing world first brain surgery

Queen Camilla

Queen to miss start of Qatari state visit due to 'lingering side effects' of chest infection

Jaguar's new hot-pink car has leaked online

Jaguar’s new hot-pink concept car leaks online ahead of reveal

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier

French government on the brink of collapse as PM Barnier faces no-confidence vote

Israel fired on people "suspected of breaching" its ceasefire with Hezbollah last week

Israel and Hezbollah trade fire as Netanyahu warns of 'harsh response' to 'serious violation' of ceasefire agreement

Ringleader Paul Green (main pic) and drugs stamped with Prada and Champions League (r)

Britain's 'biggest drug smuggling gang' jailed following £7billion plot

At least 56 people have been killed in a stampede at a football match in Guinea

Dozens feared dead in football stadium stampede in Guinea

Mr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz take a look at drones during Mr Scholz’s visit to Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledges more aid for Ukraine

Dawn Sturgess died after being exposed to Novichok

Salisbury Novichok poisonings due to ‘abject Government failure to protect public’, inquiry told

Latest News

See more Latest News

Soldiers on patrol

Israel says Hezbollah fired into disputed zone in first attack since ceasefire

Leigh Pateman has been jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend.

Man jailed for murdering ex who died two years after he doused her in petrol and set her alight
A man who allegedly made racist monkey gestures towards a black footballer has been found dead

Football fan found dead hours after being filmed 'making racist gesture at black player'

Thirty homes have been evacuated at Nant Morlais in Pant, Merthyr Tydfil

'It seems to be getting bigger': Homes evacuated as enormous sinkhole opens up in street in Wales
People fell ill and died after eating an endangered sea turtle stew

Three people dead and dozens more sick after eating sea turtle stew 'that also killed dogs, cats and chickens'
Retired police dog Bear found the missing man on his first walk since surgery.

Retired police dog rescues missing man on first walk since major surgery

Sir Chris Wormald will replace Simon Case as head of the civil service

Sir Chris Wormald named as new cabinet secretary and head of civil service

Gregg Wallace has unfollowed MasterChef co-host John Torode

Gregg Wallace unfollows MasterChef co-host John Torode after he remains silent over misconduct allegations
A doctor working at Lucy Letby's hospital had warned in June 2016 of 'a Beverley Allitt / Shipman situation'

Doctor at Lucy Letby hospital warned of 'Harold Shipman situation' in 2016, inquiry hears

Demonstrators run away from a cloud of tear gas

More than 200 detained in Georgia during protests over suspension of EU talks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities.

Prince William pays tribute to late rugby star Rob Burrow before ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in his memory
The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service
Andrew was nowhere to be seen as Sarah jetted off on holiday

Sarah Ferguson holidays in Vienna without Prince Andrew as 'concern' grows

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News