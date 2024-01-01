Mother suspected of murdering her children in the US arrested in London after disappearing from Colorado

A mother has been arrested in Kensington after disappearing in the US when her two children were found dead. Picture: Police/GoFundMe

By Will Taylor

A mother suspected of killing her two children in the US has been arrested in London.

Kimberlee Singler was detained in Kensington days after she left Colorado Springs.

She was arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency's extradition unit.

The 35-year-old appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court on New Year's Day to say she did not consent to being extradited to the US.

Police in Colorado responded to a burglary report at an apartment in Palomino Ranch Point early on December 19.

Singler vanished from Colorado a week ago. Picture: US police

Singler's nine-year-old daughter Elianna and seven-year-old son Aden were found dead inside.

She and another daughter, an 11-year-old, were found injured next to them.

Singler had cooperated with police but later vanished as police secured an arrest warrant on charges of murder and attempted murder.

She disappeared on December 23, having last been seen in Colorado Springs.

The 11-year-old was taken to hospital and is recovering back in the US.

Elianna was found dead at an apartment in Colorado Springs. Picture: GoFundMe

Tragic Aden, seven, was found dead in Colorado Springs. Picture: GoFundMe

The children's deaths happened during a legal dispute between Singler and her ex-husband Kevin Wentz.

They were arguing about parenting time, having divorced in 2020.

Singler got full custody while Mr Wentz was allowed to visit.

A spokesperson for the National Crime Agency said: "On Saturday 30 December 2023 in the Kensington area of London, officers from the National Crime Agency's National Extradition Unit arrested a 35-year-old female wanted in the United States of America for offences including two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder."

Westminster Magistrates' heard on Monday that she was staying in a hotel in Kensington but did not appear to have any links to Britain.

She was remanded in custody ahead of a second hearing on February 29, when a formal extradition request will be filed.