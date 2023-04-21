Prince William delights royal fans as he showers Kate in praise over her dress

Prince William gushed over Kate's appearance. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William delighted royal fans as he gushed over how Kate looked when they greeted crowds.

The Princess of Wales wore a burgundy dress from Karen Millen, and crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the couple praised her outfit.

The couple stopped to speak to onlookers as they carried on their pre-coronation tour.

"What an amazing outfit Kate has got on. It's beautiful," one told William.

He replied that "she always looks stunning" as the crowd were left touched by his compliment.

The Prince of Wales beamed after being handed a pack of crisps during the walkabout.

"Thank you so much. These will keep me going on the way home. Thank you very much," he said.

The footage came as he and Kate visited Birmingham and took part in a cooking competition at Indian Streatery on Thursday.

William even took a call, to the surprise and joy of staff, and began to negotiate a time as a customer asked for a table for two.

He managed to book them in for 2.15pm, about 45 minutes from when he took the call, after having to tell Vinay Aggarwal and his wife Ankita Gulati there were no places earlier.

Kate stunned crowds with her burgundy dress. Picture: Alamy

The couple was keen to make their train back to London at 3pm.

After taking down their name and directing them to the establishment, he told the staff: "He knows where you are now, I probably sent him somewhere else in Birmingham so I apologise!"

Mr Aggarwal, who arrived on time with his wife, said he had no idea he was booked in by the heir to the throne.

The Prince and Princess met staff, made rotis and took part in a cooking competition – Kate won while William admitted he would not eat the curry he created.

However, his requests for tips on cooking rice were hampered when the business owner told her all-female kitchen not to reveal the business's secrets.

The couple were also shown cocktails named after every relative at the restaurant, but William – who said he enjoys a Kamikaze cocktail – could not think what blend he would name after Kate.