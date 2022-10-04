Rail passengers face travel chaos on Wednesday as more strikes cripple networks

4 October 2022, 16:22 | Updated: 4 October 2022, 16:41

Rail passengers will face travel disruption on Wednesday as another round of train strikes cripples networks
Rail passengers will face travel disruption on Wednesday as another round of train strikes cripples networks. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Rail passengers will suffer fresh travel chaos on Wednesday because of another strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Members of the drivers' union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) will walk out, causing huge disruption to services.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said the dispute would now continue until the Government intervened.

He urged Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to "lift the shackles" from train companies so they could make a pay offer to workers.

Read more: Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

Read more: Tory backlash on the horizon says Nick Timothy, as government U-turn marks the 'beginning of an unravelling'

"The message I am receiving from my members is that they are in this for the long haul and if anything they want industrial action to be increased," he said.

Ms Trevelyan indicated that she now sees "more clearly" the perspective of the railway workers after meeting with Mr Whelan and RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

She told the BBC she met the pair "because I really wanted to understand where they're coming from".

The train drivers' strike will affect trains operated by:

  • Avanti West Coast
  • Chiltern
  • CrossCountry
  • East Midlands Trains
  • Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)
  • Great Western
  • Hull Trains
  • LNER
  • London Overground
  • Northern Trains
  • Southeastern
  • Transpennine Express
  • West Midlands Trains

Members of the TSSA will strike at CrossCountry and take other forms of industrial action at several other operators.

The TSSA is also planning industrial action on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, while members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at more than a dozen train companies and Network Rail will strike on Saturday.

A number of networks will have no service on Wednesday
A number of networks will have no service on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Passengers are advised to check before they travel on Wednesday and allow extra time for their journey.

Train companies not involved in the strike will be running trains, but these are expected to be busy.

Services are likely to be disrupted in the early morning of Thursday as workers return to duties.

The disruption will affect football fixtures and the final day of the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

A protester outside Bath Spa railway station showing support to striking RMT union rail and CWU union postal workers
A protester outside Bath Spa railway station showing support to striking RMT union rail and CWU union postal workers. Picture: Alamy

Daniel Mann, director of industry operations at the Rail Delivery Group, said: "These strikes disrupt the travel plans of millions of passengers and undermine businesses who continue to struggle with rising costs and this continued action will only further damage the railway's recovery.

"While some rail companies are not involved in the strike, services are likely to be busy, severely disrupted or in some cases not running, so passengers should check the latest travel advice before setting off.

"Passengers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strikes on 5 October can use their ticket on the day before the booked date, or up to and including 7 October.

"Passengers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled."

Passengers are being warned services that will run are likely to be very busy
Passengers are being warned services that will run are likely to be very busy. Picture: Alamy

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "We saw only last weekend that our strike action was rock-solid across the country. Our brilliant members remain determined to see their demands met in the shape of a just settlement.

"We do not strike lightly but are prepared to dig in as we seek a fair deal on pay, job security and conditions in the face of cuts, economic collapse and a cost-of-living crisis at the hands of this chaotic Tory government.

"With more strikes and wider industrial action in the offing this week, it's time for ministers to get wise and act now to deliver a fair deal which will halt a winter of rail misery across the network."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Prince Of Wales Attends the United For Wildlife Summit

The Prince of Wales speaks of ‘much-missed grandmother’ in first speech since getting his new title

Breaking
Man admits killing of mother and three children - but denies murder

Man admits killing mother and three children – but denies murder

Truss battles Tory civil war as Braverman blames rebels for U-turn

Tory civil war erupts as Braverman blasts rebels for tax 'coup' and Cabinet openly question Truss leadership

The chancellor at the Queen's funeral and the procession

Kwasi Kwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for disastrous mini-budget

Stock image of police officers

Woman, 34, charged with murder after newborn baby found dead in back garden

Married At First Sight Star, Roberts, 40, arrested on suspicion of coercive behaviour

Married at First Sight UK star George Roberts arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney faced one another in a high-profile libel battle over the summer

Rebekah Vardy to pay Coleen Rooney £1.5 million for legal costs following Wagatha Christie court battle

Ann Dunn (left) and the scene where police were called to last night

Woman killed by a pack of out of control bulldogs named as gran Ann Dunn

David Fuller

Necrophiliac murderer David Fuller who abused dead bodies in a mortuary charged with further sex crimes

Police are at the scene of the incident in Gateshead

Boy, 14, and girl, 13, arrested in murder probe after teenage boy died in Gateshead

Boxer David Haye is accused of assaulting a man at Hammersmith Apollo

Ex-boxer David Haye 'grabbed man by the throat and threatened to kill him' after he 'insulted him and his girlfriend'

Kyrgios will appear in court in person on February 3, for the first time since he was charged by police in July.

Nick Kyrgios seeks dismissal of assault charge against ex on mental health grounds

Meghan Markle (left), Lisa Ling (top right), Margaret Cho (bottom right)

Meghan Markle’s podcast returns after four-week break after Queen's death

The Kremlin has spent much of its failing invasion trying to instil fear of its nuclear arsenal

Russia to test 'weapon of the apocalypse' while Putin gets desperate as Ukrainians break through Russian front

Rod and Rachel Saunders

Married British botanists beaten to death and fed to crocodiles by gang in South Africa

The couple are shown standing hand-in-hand during the One Young World summit for youth leaders in Manchester last month.

Prince Harry and Meghan hold hands in new official portraits taken during UK visit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Elon Musk

Musk in Twitter tussle with Zelensky over plan to end Russian war

Russia Ukraine War

Russian losses evident in liberated Ukrainian city

A bust of Alfred Nobel on display at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm

Three scientists share Nobel Prize for Physics

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

Danish queen refuses to backtrack on stripping royal titles

Japan Koreas Tensions

North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

A man stands near a broken gate at Kanjuruhan Stadium

Stadium exit gates too small for escape, say Indonesian police

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

German climate protection minister Robert Habeck and RWE chief executive Markus Krebber

German energy giant RWE to end coal use by 2030

Lord Frost hit out at the Government's approach

Govt's 'amateurish and bungling' way of doing things 'could discredit their whole agenda' Lord Frost tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation
What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Andrew Marr asks what's the point in the new government

Andrew Marr: 'What's the point of this new government at all?'

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'
Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air
LBC

‘This is all hysteria’: Tory MP Marco Longhi defends mini-budget and slams media coverage

Liz Truss

'This is a crisis she dreamed up,' says David Lammy in impassioned rant against the PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London