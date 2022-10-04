Rail passengers face travel chaos on Wednesday as more strikes cripple networks

Rail passengers will face travel disruption on Wednesday as another round of train strikes cripples networks. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Rail passengers will suffer fresh travel chaos on Wednesday because of another strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Members of the drivers' union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) will walk out, causing huge disruption to services.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said the dispute would now continue until the Government intervened.

He urged Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to "lift the shackles" from train companies so they could make a pay offer to workers.

"The message I am receiving from my members is that they are in this for the long haul and if anything they want industrial action to be increased," he said.

Ms Trevelyan indicated that she now sees "more clearly" the perspective of the railway workers after meeting with Mr Whelan and RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

She told the BBC she met the pair "because I really wanted to understand where they're coming from".

The train drivers' strike will affect trains operated by:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern

CrossCountry

East Midlands Trains

Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)

Great Western

Hull Trains

LNER

London Overground

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Transpennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Members of the TSSA will strike at CrossCountry and take other forms of industrial action at several other operators.

The TSSA is also planning industrial action on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, while members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at more than a dozen train companies and Network Rail will strike on Saturday.

A number of networks will have no service on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Passengers are advised to check before they travel on Wednesday and allow extra time for their journey.

Train companies not involved in the strike will be running trains, but these are expected to be busy.

Services are likely to be disrupted in the early morning of Thursday as workers return to duties.

The disruption will affect football fixtures and the final day of the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

A protester outside Bath Spa railway station showing support to striking RMT union rail and CWU union postal workers. Picture: Alamy

Daniel Mann, director of industry operations at the Rail Delivery Group, said: "These strikes disrupt the travel plans of millions of passengers and undermine businesses who continue to struggle with rising costs and this continued action will only further damage the railway's recovery.

"While some rail companies are not involved in the strike, services are likely to be busy, severely disrupted or in some cases not running, so passengers should check the latest travel advice before setting off.

"Passengers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strikes on 5 October can use their ticket on the day before the booked date, or up to and including 7 October.

"Passengers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled."

Passengers are being warned services that will run are likely to be very busy. Picture: Alamy

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "We saw only last weekend that our strike action was rock-solid across the country. Our brilliant members remain determined to see their demands met in the shape of a just settlement.

"We do not strike lightly but are prepared to dig in as we seek a fair deal on pay, job security and conditions in the face of cuts, economic collapse and a cost-of-living crisis at the hands of this chaotic Tory government.

"With more strikes and wider industrial action in the offing this week, it's time for ministers to get wise and act now to deliver a fair deal which will halt a winter of rail misery across the network."