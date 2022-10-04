Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This is the heartbreaking call to Nick Ferrari where a single father revealed the true human impact of the cost of living crisis.

The single father of a two-year-old boy said he currently has 14p in his wallet to last until the end of the month when his next universal credit payment is due.

Darren in Brighton, 37, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that he is “forever struggling” as a result of the cost of living crisis.

“You’ve got to survive two, three weeks on 14p?” Nick asked in shock.

He replied: “I’ve got enough in my freezer and my fridge to keep me going…I’m using my local foodbank weekly.”

Nick asked: “If they were to freeze the level of welfare payments, that is to say you did not get an inflationary rise, what would the impact on you be?”

The 37-year-old dad replied: “On myself, it’s making me worry constantly, I’m forever struggling.”

This comes after Prime Minister Liz Truss did not rule out real-term cuts to benefits to be able to pay for the government’s growth plan in an interview with Nick Ferrari.

“And the little chap’s mom doesn’t help?” Nick queried.

Darren said: “She does, it’s just whenever he (their son) needs things”.

He added: “Each month I get just under £500. By the time I pay out electric, which I’m struggling like everyone else is, council tax, I can’t even get a council tax reduction at the moment. I’ve been fighting my council to try and get that sorted out, and it’s just one thing after another.”

He added: “I’m constantly looking at my boy trying not to cry…because the cost of everything is ridiculous.”

When asked by Nick Ferrari if he is able to work, he said: “I want to be able to work but with me being a single parent I can’t afford the childcare.”

“Employers out there don't want to employ someone who can only work two days a week.”

Clearly concerned, Nick Ferrari concluded: “‘I wish you well Darren…good luck with the little fella”.

The call generated an outpouring of reactions on Twitter.

14p to last 3wks?! That's heartbreaking 😢 — Arc (@AliRoman04) October 4, 2022

Britain really is the poor man of Europe. Doesn’t look after it’s people. Very sad. — The Unknown Meatball (@MeatballUnknown) October 4, 2022

When thats the pittance this government expects the poorest in society to live on and then has the gall to threaten cuts on that, well that is just beyond the pail, absolutely shameful government pic.twitter.com/6L4mrB9wPG — Nathan Russell (@NathanRuss79) October 4, 2022