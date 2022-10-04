Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

4 October 2022, 10:27 | Updated: 4 October 2022, 10:30

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This is the heartbreaking call to Nick Ferrari where a single father revealed the true human impact of the cost of living crisis.

The single father of a two-year-old boy said he currently has 14p in his wallet to last until the end of the month when his next universal credit payment is due.

Darren in Brighton, 37, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that he is “forever struggling” as a result of the cost of living crisis.

“You’ve got to survive two, three weeks on 14p?” Nick asked in shock.

He replied: “I’ve got enough in my freezer and my fridge to keep me going…I’m using my local foodbank weekly.”

Nick asked: “If they were to freeze the level of welfare payments, that is to say you did not get an inflationary rise, what would the impact on you be?”

The 37-year-old dad replied: “On myself, it’s making me worry constantly, I’m forever struggling.”

This comes after Prime Minister Liz Truss did not rule out real-term cuts to benefits to be able to pay for the government’s growth plan in an interview with Nick Ferrari.

Read more: Ready for Tories' next rebellion: Truss refuses to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

“And the little chap’s mom doesn’t help?” Nick queried.

Darren said: “She does, it’s just whenever he (their son) needs things”.

He added: “Each month I get just under £500. By the time I pay out electric, which I’m struggling like everyone else is, council tax, I can’t even get a council tax reduction at the moment. I’ve been fighting my council to try and get that sorted out, and it’s just one thing after another.”

He added: “I’m constantly looking at my boy trying not to cry…because the cost of everything is ridiculous.”

Read more:Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng U-turn on scrapping 45p tax rate

Read more: Kwasi Kwarteng: ‘Difficult call’ to attend post-budget drinks party

When asked by Nick Ferrari if he is able to work, he said: “I want to be able to work but with me being a single parent I can’t afford the childcare.”

“Employers out there don't want to employ someone who can only work two days a week.”

Clearly concerned, Nick Ferrari concluded: “‘I wish you well Darren…good luck with the little fella”.

The call generated an outpouring of reactions on Twitter.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Kwasi Kwarteng admitted in hindsight he should not have met financiers after his mini-budget

'I shouldn't have gone to meet hedge fund managers after my mini-budget crashed the pound', Kwarteng admits

Exclusive
Kwasi Kwarteng did not rule out more U-turns

Kwarteng fails to rule out further U-turns after humiliating 45p tax cut reversal

'Big doors swing on little hinges,' the headteacher told Nick Ferrari

'Little things matter': Head defends sending 50 kids home in one day for wearing wrong socks

Furious Nick Ferrari said Mr Philp's explanation of the last few days was 'pitiful'

Furious Nick Ferrari blasts treasury minister's 'pitiful' explanation of self-inflicted UK financial turmoil

Sir Keir Starmer said today that 'change is in the air'

Government 'made an absolute mess of the economy and change is in the air,' Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death

The Met Police Commissioner was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Met Police Chief: 'Nonsense' that gun cops threatened to hand back firearms over suspension

Mark Rowley has pledged to crack down on racism and misogyny in the Met.

New Met Chief promises to be ruthless with racist and misogynist officers in 'zero tolerance' pledge

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low

Funeral footage v2

Former Editor, Stewart Purvis says Palace will regret funeral footage veto

Scrapping cap on bankers' bonuses will 'alienate' people and not help Tories get re-elected, says Sir Martin Sorrell

Scrapping cap on bankers' bonuses will 'alienate' people and not help Tories get re-elected, says Sir Martin Sorrell

Lord Burns on the UK recession.

'They're really pulling in opposite directions', says former chief economic advisor over govt row with Bank of England

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'

Mordant 'spent months' preparing for Tory leadership campaign

Mordaunt 'left other ministers to pick up the pieces as she planned leadership bid'

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Lord Rose said he is backing Rishi Sunak

Tories have gone too far to the right - I'm backing Sunak, says Lord Stuart Rose

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/10 | Watch again

14 hours ago

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

4 days ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/09 | Watch again

12 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rod and Rachel Saunders

Married British botanists beaten to death and fed to crocodiles by gang in South Africa

The couple are shown standing hand-in-hand during the One Young World summit for youth leaders in Manchester last month.

Prince Harry and Meghan hold hands in new official portraits taken during UK visit

Chris Kaba

Car driven by Chris Kaba collided with police vehicles before he was shot, an inquest has heard
Sir Rocco Forte and LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Tax cut wouldn't help rich, because people who get £150k aren't rich', says famous hotelier
Lord Frost hit out at the Government's approach

Govt's 'amateurish and bungling' way of doing things 'could discredit their whole agenda' Lord Frost tells LBC
A woman has been mauled to death by dogs at a property in Liverpool

Five bulldogs destroyed and man arrested after 63-year-old woman dies following dog attack

Tokyo said the distance it covered - around 2,800 miles - may have been the longest for a test flight by the authoritarian state.

North Korea fires longest-range ballistic missile over Japan forcing authorities to tell residents to 'take cover'
Liz Truss, Michael Gove and Grant Shapps

Liz Truss says MPs 'love her', despite senior MPs like Gove and Shapps opposing her plans

Ms Braverman wants to tackle small boat crossings

Blanket asylum ban for anyone who enters UK illegally under Home Sec's new plans to tackle Channel crossings
Marina Ovsyannikova has been added to the interior ministry’s online list of fugitives

Russian anti-war journalist who protested live on air on wanted list as she escapes house arrest