Exact date hot weather to return in late August 'major heat surge' after expected dip in temperatures

The UK experienced its hottest day in two years this week. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The UK has enjoyed a sunny week after a mixed summer so far, with the hottest day of the year recorded on Monday.

The weather has got slightly cooler for much of the country again in the second half of the week, and temperatures are expected to dip even further soon.

But the weather is forecast to improve again next week for many people, and temperatures could soar again.

James Madden of Exacta Weather said he had picked up "increasing and strengthening signals" for "another major heat surge".

He said he was expecting this "during late August" or on "several days in and around August 25, possibly a little earlier."

Jubilee Beach, Southend on Sea, Essex, UK. 12th Aug, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Mr Madden said: "We... expect another hot to very hot period from another high pressure build to gain strength for around August 20–25, particularly for in and around August 25."

He added that he also had some confidence that the high pressure could continue into September.

It comes after Monday became the hottest day in two years, with temperatures reaching 34.8C in Cambridge.

The record was first taken earlier in the day when temperatures reached 32.4C in Wisley, Surrey.

Thousands headed to the coast to soak up the sun amid the mini heatwave.

A dramatic sunset over the Shibden valley near Halifax, Calderdale, West Yorkshire on Monday. Picture: Alamy

But the warmer conditions were less so welcome on the Tube, with commuters seen cooling themselves down with fans as they journeyed across the capital.

The hottest day of 2024 so far was previously July 19, when temperatures reached a 31.9C in central London.

The hot weather comes after a surge of warm air sweeping in from Europe caused temperatures to rise significantly across much of the country on Sunday.