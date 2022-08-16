Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

By Seán Hickey

This LBC caller tells Iain Dale that he is left 38 pence short after paying his bills each month – before buying food for himself and his two children.

One in six Brits are now skipping meals to save money amid the cost of living crisis.

Extortionate rises in energy bills, along with inflation and interest rate hikes have left millions struggling to make ends meet.

"I'm trying to get my costs down as much as possible" caller 'David' told Iain Dale in a conversation on the spiralling cost of living.

He explained that as someone on universal credit, after paying all his bills he is left in the red, before feeding his two children who live with him half the time.

Ugh!! @IainDale this caller. Has me in tears because the goodness of people is really shining through above the noise of the mean ones. @LBC — The Madam-Editor (@TheMadamEditor) August 16, 2022

After telling Iain that he's using credit cards to plug the gap, he admitted that he's at the point of worrying about being cut off.

"Does it affect your mental health?"

"I worry about the kids", the caller said, adding that if he had passed a driving test, it would open a number of doors.

The caller went on to state that "one of the biggest drawbacks" of his situation is that he can't get out without a licence, as he sees currently.

@LBC Hi Iain, this is absolutely tragic listening to these desperately sad people. I feel for each and every one of them and only wish my pension was generous enough to offer help — Petrina Heward (@TheRealHeward) August 16, 2022

The guy you're talking to - WFH is the answer. He could apply for CS roles etc @LBC @IainDale — Phillip (@Me_Phillip) August 16, 2022

"I don't know what to say to make your situation better," a dejected Iain admitted.

LBC listeners showed their generosity by then asking to be put in contact with the caller, to help him pass his driving test, or to even give him a job.

The caller was overwhelmed with gratitude: "If I passed my driving test, that would make an amazing difference to my life."