Cross Question with Ali Miraj 29/07 | Watch Again
29 July 2024, 22:45
Watch Again: Cross Question with Ali Miraj 29/07/24
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Lord Eric Pickles – Conservative peer, UK Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust Issues, former Chairman of the Conservative Party and former Communities and Local Government Secretary
- Torcuil Crichton – Labour MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- Cat Neilan – Political Editor of Tortoise Media
- Linda Yueh – economist, writer and broadcaster
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.