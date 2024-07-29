Cross Question with Ali Miraj 29/07 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Cross Question with Ali Miraj 29/07/24

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Lord Eric Pickles – Conservative peer, UK Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust Issues, former Chairman of the Conservative Party and former Communities and Local Government Secretary

Torcuil Crichton – Labour MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Cat Neilan – Political Editor of Tortoise Media

Linda Yueh – economist, writer and broadcaster

