Iain Dale’s Reaction To Final Conservative Leadership Hustings

17 July 2019, 22:21 | Updated: 17 July 2019, 22:23

After hosting more than 20 hours of Conservative leadership hustings across the UK, Iain Dale gave LBC listeners his instant reactions to the final event.

Iain Dale told LBC that he felt it was the "best hustings of the 16" suggesting that both candidates "out preformed" themselves.

The LBC presenter said that Jeremy Hunt gave the best performance by reacting to the crowd well.

Iain pointed out that there wasn't a single question on Brexit during the debate.

LBC's political editor, Theo Usherwood, said he thought that Boris Johnson appeared to "have his mojo back."

Adding that Jeremy Hunt appeared to concede he hadn't won the leadership race by saying he would be happy to serve in Boris Johnson's cabinet.

Boris Johnson addressed a crowd of more than 3,000 Tory party members
Boris Johnson addressed a crowd of more than 3,000 Tory party members. Picture: ITV

Theo said that Mr Hunt was "strong" on Donald Trump and his controversial tweets about four US Congresswomen.

Iain Dale said it appeared clear from Mr Hunt's body language and tone that he "did want to call Donald Trump a racist," adding that Boris Johnson was "robust" but neither candidate would "use the R-word."

Jeremy Hunt has said Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement is dead.
Jeremy Hunt has said Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement is dead. Picture: ITV

Watch the whole of Iain's inside assessment of the race to be the next Prime Minister, or click here to watch the whole Conservative leadership hustings.

