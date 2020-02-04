Enough Is Enough: We need to reassess police powers over protest, says Michael Gove

4 February 2020, 09:38

Michael Gove said that the government will have to reassess the powers that police have to stop protests if they are disrupting people's lives.

Yesterday, Nick launched his campaign, in which he is asking for the Public Order Act to be amended to give the police power to ban any protest which will cause serious public disorder.

Last year's Extinction Rebellion protests cost the Metropolitan Police alone more than £40million, while every police force in England sent officers to the capital to help control the demonstrations.

Nick Ferrari says Enough Is Enough.

While speaking to Mr Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster agreed that if protests disrupt the lives of Londoners, then the government will need to reassess the powers the police have.

Speaking to Nick, Mr Gove said: "We have to balance two things. I have to apologise to you, Nick, I'm a bit of a greenie and I do have a lot of sympathy with the Extinction Rebellion protesters' aims. But their tactics, I think, are counterproductive.

"Cressida Dick, who is a great police officer, and the Met need to have all the appropriate tools in order to make sure that people can get to work and the life of London can carry on.

"I've got no problem with legitimate protest and people making their views heard.

"But there comes a point where it does teeter over into disrupting other people's lives in a way that I think it wrong, so in that sense, I think it's appropriate to back the police up."

Michael Gove warned that protests can&squot;t be allowed to "be a pain" for Londoners
Michael Gove warned that protests can't be allowed to "be a pain" for Londoners. Picture: PA

Nick asked whether Mr Gove supported a review into the powers the police have over protests which cause public disorder and he responded: "I'm always open to making sure that the right balance is struck. I think it's really important that people should have the right to protest and I wouldn't want to be heavy-handed about it.

"But I think it's also right that if you do have a level of disruption that becomes a total pain for people who are simply trying to get to work or to help others, then we will need to reassess exactly where the balance lies."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Caller: 'If the Streatham attacker was white, people would have blamed mental illness'

Caller: 'If the Streatham attacker was white, people would have blamed mental illness'

1 min ago

Iain Dale was baffled by what Syed told him

This caller has a VERY bizarre way of celebrating Brexit tonight

4 days ago

US won't share intelligence with the UK after Huawei decision, Mike Pompeo suggests

US may stop sharing intelligence with the UK after Huawei decision, Mike Pompeo tells LBC

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Callsign identifies $2tr JP Morgan arm as new investor

PM accused of 'moving goalposts' as petrol and diesel car ban brought forward

Stormzy: Every government has let black and working class people down

Streatham attack: Emergency anti-terror law to be brought forward 'as soon as possible'