OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death

By Abbie Reynolds

Ahead of his speech at the Royal Television Society's convention, OFCOM's chairman Lord Grade tells Nick Ferrari "serious regulations" are coming for tech companies associated with 14-year-old Molly Russell's suicide.

As The Royal Society Television (RTS) convention is set to take place today Chairman of OFCOM Lord Michael Grade spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Regulation companies such as OFCOM face scrutiny following the death of a 14-year-old girl, Molly Russell who committed suicide after consuming Instagram content her family claimed to encourage suicide.

Nick recognises a reference to the inquest into Molly's death in the Lord's speech prepared for the RTS convention: "You say we need to learn lessons from it, what lessons do the media need to learn from that?"

"The tech companies have got to take responsibility and have got to be regulated. The wild west approach no longer is acceptable to the public it is causing a lot of harm," Lord Grade responded.

He told Nick that the benefits of the internet are "overwhelming wonderful" but similarly said there is a "toxic" part of the internet.

Since the inquest into Molly's death opened a week ago the court have heard head of health and well-being policy at Meta, Elizabeth Lagone say it is 'important to give people that voice' if they wish to express suicidal thoughts.

He went on to say: "Through the legislation that is coming through parliament - the online safety bill - we will be charged to holding the tech companies feet to the fire and getting them to take responsibility."

Lord Grade said this responsibility must include "reducing harm".

Nick inquired: "How confident are you that they will fall in line?"

"They will have to," the Lord insisted, "There are very serious sanctions in the bill."

He told Nick he believes the tech companies realise they will have to react accordingly saying: "They know that serious regulation is coming."

