OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death

27 September 2022, 09:59 | Updated: 27 September 2022, 10:16

By Abbie Reynolds

Ahead of his speech at the Royal Television Society's convention, OFCOM's chairman Lord Grade tells Nick Ferrari "serious regulations" are coming for tech companies associated with 14-year-old Molly Russell's suicide.

As The Royal Society Television (RTS) convention is set to take place today Chairman of OFCOM Lord Michael Grade spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Regulation companies such as OFCOM face scrutiny following the death of a 14-year-old girl, Molly Russell who committed suicide after consuming Instagram content her family claimed to encourage suicide.

Nick recognises a reference to the inquest into Molly's death in the Lord's speech prepared for the RTS convention: "You say we need to learn lessons from it, what lessons do the media need to learn from that?"

"The tech companies have got to take responsibility and have got to be regulated. The wild west approach no longer is acceptable to the public it is causing a lot of harm," Lord Grade responded.

He told Nick that the benefits of the internet are "overwhelming wonderful" but similarly said there is a "toxic" part of the internet.

Since the inquest into Molly's death opened a week ago the court have heard head of health and well-being policy at Meta, Elizabeth Lagone say it is 'important to give people that voice' if they wish to express suicidal thoughts.

He went on to say: "Through the legislation that is coming through parliament - the online safety bill - we will be charged to holding the tech companies feet to the fire and getting them to take responsibility."

Lord Grade said this responsibility must include "reducing harm".

Nick inquired: "How confident are you that they will fall in line?"

"They will have to," the Lord insisted, "There are very serious sanctions in the bill."

He told Nick he believes the tech companies realise they will have to react accordingly saying: "They know that serious regulation is coming."

The Met Police Commissioner was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Met Police Chief: 'Nonsense' that gun cops threatened to hand back firearms over suspension

Mark Rowley has pledged to crack down on racism and misogyny in the Met.

New Met Chief promises to be ruthless with racist and misogynist officers in 'zero tolerance' pledge

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low

Funeral footage v2

Former Editor, Stewart Purvis says Palace will regret funeral footage veto

Scrapping cap on bankers' bonuses will 'alienate' people and not help Tories get re-elected, says Sir Martin Sorrell

Scrapping cap on bankers' bonuses will 'alienate' people and not help Tories get re-elected, says Sir Martin Sorrell

Lord Burns on the UK recession.

'They're really pulling in opposite directions', says former chief economic advisor over govt row with Bank of England

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow organisation's call to ban meat-eating men from sex

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow its call to ban meat-eating men from sex

winter nhs plan

'There's clearly no sanction for GPs is there?': Nick Ferrari challenges Health Sec on NHS two-week promise

banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

The nation should 'go broke' on King Charles' Coronation argues columnist

The nation should 'go broke' on King Charles' Coronation, argues columnist

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very, very traditional tough-edged Christian sermon'

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very very traditional, tough-edged Christian sermon'

Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

Charles is "the best prepared sovereign that we’ve ever had,” says Sir Stephen Lamport

'Charles can weld the nation together', says his former private secretary

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

