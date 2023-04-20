Alec Baldwin movie Rust to resume filming 18 months after on-set shooting tragedy

20 April 2023, 12:00

Filming on Alec Baldwin's Rust due to resume 18 months after cinematographer shot dead on-set. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By StephenRigley

Filming of Alec Baldwin's Western movie Rust is et to resume as early as today, 18 months after the cinematographer was shot dead on the original production.

Baldwin, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, is remaining in the the starring role.

Melina Spadone, the lawyer for Rust Movie Productions confirmed that production is set to start up again at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

The original production had been taking place in New Mexico, where Rust Movie Productions finalised a settlement last month. The company agreed to a $100,000 (£80,000) fine to resolve a scathing safety review which found unheeded complaints and misfires on set before Halyna Hutchins was shot in October 2021.

Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust
Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. Picture: Alamy
Halyna Hutchins who was shot on-set
Halyna Hutchins who was shot on-set. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the filming restart, Ms Spadone said: "It will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is - and always was - prohibited on set."

Bianca Cline will take Hutchins' place as cinematographer, with Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting in New Mexico, returning as director.

Hutchins' husband Matthew will be an executive producer. Baldwin is a producer as well as the film's star.

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at the cinematographer during a rehearsal when the gun went off, killing Mrs Hutchins and wounding Souza.

The original set of Rust
The original set of Rust. Picture: Alamy

Baldwin has said that the gun went off accidentally and he did not pull the trigger.

An FBI forensic report found the weapon “functioned normally” and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

Charges of involuntary manslaughter were brought against Baldwin and the film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed by the Santa Fe District Attorney's office last month. Lawyers for both denied any wrongdoing and said they intended to fight the charges in court.

Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas, called the decision to charge the actor "a terrible miscarriage of justice".

"Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun - or anywhere on the movie set," Mr Nikas said. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

A two-week preliminary hearing is due to begin in Santa Fe in early May to decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

The Hollywood star has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Mr Hutchins.

In February, Hutchins' family filed a new civil lawsuit against Baldwin and the production company seeking damages for alleged battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium.

Hutchins' widower Matthew also approved a documentary about her in February.

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

The Duchess of York will be a VIP attendee at the concert after not being invited to crowning ceremony.

Fergie handed 'VIP role' at King’s Coronation concert after being snubbed invite to actual ceremony
Harry will rush home to his family in the US

Prince Harry to skip King Charles' coronation concert to 'rush home to Meghan and their children'
Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says.

Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but Royal Family 'haven't met apology request'

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative
Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets
'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS
Gareth Eve

Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after Covid vaccine led to his wife's death
'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her

'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her
James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child
NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

