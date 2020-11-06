Exclusive

Andy Coulson: 'What would the heroes of WW2 make of President Trump's comments?'

6 November 2020, 14:19 | Updated: 6 November 2020, 15:03

Remembrance Sunday is likely to be a very different experience this year
Remembrance Sunday is likely to be a very different experience this year. Picture: PA
Andy Coulson

By Andy Coulson

Andy Coulson writes for LBC on his new podcast Crisis What Crisis? And pauses to reflect on Remembrance Sunday.

Three words tapped out on a Presidential iPhone, look set to be the sentence of the year. But as the world wrestles with the extraordinary idea of the leader of the free world demanding “Stop The Count” – three other words should be kept in mind.

At 11am on Sunday, “Lest We Forget” will resonate even more powerfully than usual as we pause from watching events across the Atlantic for a moment’s quiet reflection.

Just what would those heroes of two world wars – American and British – make of the Commander-in-Chief’s actions in the last week? Put more bluntly … is that what they fought and died for?

Not long ago I talked to another politician about the fundamental importance of remembrance and its deep-seated connection to our democracies. Defence Minister and former Commando Johnny Mercer joined me on my podcast Crisis What Crisis? where he spoke frankly about his brutal and heart-breaking experiences in Afghanistan.

Johnny was witness to countless horrors, not least the death of his close friend Mark Chandler – shot and killed instantly at his side.

In our conversation, Johnny laid bare his grief and his battles with the mental stresses caused by combat. But he was unwavering in the justification for the war and the incredibly brave actions of his comrades. Johnny told me that on the battlefield “courage is more contagious than fear” … a sentiment markedly at odds with Donald Trump’s leadership strategy.

Making sure that the importance of the military’s work – and its link to our essential freedoms – is what drove Johnny into politics where he is now tipped as a potential future PM. Whether he succeeds or fails, I suspect his approach to basic democratic rights will better reflect the price so many paid for us to enjoy them.

Crisis What Crisis? Is now live on Global Player and you can listen here.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, Netherlands (Mike Corder/AP)

Ex-Kosovo president to face war crimes tribunal on Monday after stepping down
The White House (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Joe Biden closing in on presidency as he takes lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania
Fire crews rushed to semi-detached properties

Two homes in Scotland set on fire by 'stray rocket' as locals call for firework ban
Spain’s former king Juan Carlos (Andrea Comas/AP)

Spain’s Supreme Court opens third ‘corruption’ probe involving former king
China Hong Kong

Carrie Lam says next US president should not meddle in Hong Kong affairs
An election worker handles ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena in Georgia (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Joe Biden now leading Donald Trump in Georgia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?
Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller: 'Most Americans only have a diet of right-wing politics'

James O'Brien caller: 'Most Americans only have a diet of right-wing politics'
LBC listeners say this James O'Brien caller should be on SAGE

LBC listeners say this James O'Brien caller should be on SAGE
Nick Ferrari: 'Covid powers will never be taken back'

Nick Ferrari laments the state of England: 'Covid powers will never be taken back'
Manchester uni student speaks on tearing down 'prison-like' lockdown fences

Manchester uni student speaks on tearing down 'prison-like' lockdown fences
Gym owner explains to LBC why he is refusing to close during lockdown

Gym owner explains to LBC why he is refusing to close during lockdown
Nick Ferrari's heated debate with caller over "shameful" national lockdown

Nick Ferrari's heated debate with caller over "shameful" national lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London