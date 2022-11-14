Joe Biden says US and China have 'responsibility to manage our differences' as he meets Xi Jinping

14 November 2022, 15:55

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met face-to-face for the first time at the G20 summit
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met face-to-face for the first time at the G20 summit. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

US President Joe Biden has said the US and China have a "responsibility" to "manage our differences" as he met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A statement from the White House said the pair "spoke candidly" about a number of issues including climate change, economic stability and global food security.

Mr Biden also raised objections to China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan".

In the three-and-a-half hour meeting, the pair also discussed the war in Ukraine and "reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won".

Read more: Dominic Raab 'could bully,' top civil servant tells LBC as Sunak backs under-fire Deputy PM

Read more: Iain Duncan Smith 'feared for wife' after traffic cone was slammed on his head at Tory conference, court hears

"We were very blunt with one another about places we disagreed or where we were uncertain of each other’s position, and we agreed we would set up mechanisms where key people in each of our administrations would meet to discuss how we could resolve them," said the US president.

"As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation."

He also raised concerns about Beijing's conduct in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping 'candidly' discussed their differences, according to the White House
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping 'candidly' discussed their differences, according to the White House. Picture: Getty

World leaders have gathered in Bali for the G20 summit.

The event looks set to be dominated by the fallout from the Ukraine war, which has exacerbated global economic challenges, pushing up food and energy prices around the world.

Arriving in Indonesia on Monday ahead of the two-day gathering, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will "unequivocally condemn" the invasion but appeared to acknowledge that the group was divided on the issue of explicitly criticising the war.

Divisions over the conflict are so deep that there is uncertainty over whether leaders will be able to agree a communique.

There will be no condemnation of the invasion as Russia, a G20 member, will not agree to condemn itself.

Read more: 'Red rose bomber' confesses to Istanbul explosion according to Turkish police, as raids take place across 21 locations

Read more: UK and France to clamp down on Channel migrants with more patrols and British staff in French control rooms

While Western leaders have unanimously rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the conflict, some G20 countries including China and India have remained neutral.

Mr Sunak left open the possibility that he could meet China's Xi Jinping at the gathering.

Asked about the apparent impossibility of jointly criticising Moscow, Mr Sunak told broadcasters at the Hilton Bali: "The G7 is a group of like-minded liberal democracies with similar values.

"The G20, we have to acknowledge, is a different grouping. But that doesn't mean that we shouldn't be engaged in it.

"We should make our voices heard and constructively work with people where we can to make a difference for people at home as well."

G20 leaders are gathering in Bali
G20 leaders are gathering in Bali. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak plans to use the first plenary session on Tuesday to confront Russia's representative, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was sent in Mr Putin's place.

He said: "I'm going to use this opportunity to unequivocally condemn Russia's hostile and illegal war in Ukraine.

"And I know that other allies will as well because it's right that we highlight what is going on and hold Russia to account for that and I won't shy away from doing that."

He said he would also use the summit to build "some strong relationships with other leaders like President Biden from America and the prime ministers of Japan, Australia and India".

Asked if that could include China, he said: "President Xi is here and like all the other leaders, hopefully I will have a chance to talk to him too."

Read more: Energy bills 'to rise by £900 for millions' in April as government help ends - with council tax also set to soar

Read more: Sangita Myska schools caller who brands migrants 'criminals'

Mr Sunak has a number of bilateral meetings lined up, and will have plenty of opportunities to rub shoulders with other leaders at the summit's margins.

His series of one-on-ones began on Monday evening with drinks and nibbles with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

Mr Sunak asked Mr Trudeau about his Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) visit, saying he was interested because the UK now has an Indo-Pacific tilt to its foreign policy.

Rishi Sunak conceded the G20 countries were not going to agree a stance on the war in Ukraine shortly before landing in Bali
Rishi Sunak conceded the G20 countries were not going to agree a stance on the war in Ukraine shortly before landing in Bali. Picture: Getty

Bali will be the first major diplomatic test for Mr Sunak, whose experience in Government has so far been almost entirely UK-focused, and a chance to set out his foreign policy vision.

As he arrived on the tropical island after a long-haul flight, the Prime Minister was met by a guard of honour and a group performing a traditional Balinese dance on the tarmac.

At the summit, he will call on fellow leaders to "step up to fix the weaknesses in the international economic system".

Mr Sunak will return to the UK on Thursday just in time for the budget, in which Jeremy Hunt could impose up to £60 billion in tax rises and spending cuts.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Matt Hancock will be buried alive on tonight's episode of I'm A Celebrity as odd's revealed on him becoming the King of the Jungle
Tim Martin has said these are difficult times for the pub sector

Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub sell-offs - is your local affected?

A man was arrested after a digger was driven into a house in Wales

Man who 'drunkenly stole a digger and smashed it into a house and two cars before ordering McDonalds' appears in court

Riley will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on December 19.

Serving Lancashire PC charged with attempted murder at Manchester Premier Inn

Cristiano Ronaldo criticised Manchester United on Monday

Manchester United 'to take legal advice' before replying to incendiary Cristiano Ronaldo claims

Jeremy Hunt is set to make his Autumn Statement later this week

Autumn Budget 2022: When is it and what it means for you

Iain Duncan Smith said he feared for his wife (right)

Iain Duncan Smith 'feared for wife' after traffic cone was slammed on his head at Tory conference, court hears

Ahlam Albashir was paraded in videos released by Turkish authorities

'Red rose bomber' confesses to Istanbul explosion according to Turkish police, as raids take place across 21 locations

Exclusive
Simon McDonald refused to deny that he had to speak to Mr Raab about his behaviour

Dominic Raab 'could bully,' top civil servant tells LBC as Sunak backs under-fire Deputy PM

Jeff Bezos has already given $100 million to Dolly Parton

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to give away most of his $124 billion fortune - with $100 million already donated to Dolly Parton

Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart have joined stars speaking out against the World Cup

Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart among stars to snub Qatar as pressure grows on Beckham over World Cup

A number of ceremonial events took place to march King Charles' first birthday as Monarch

Happy birthday Charles! King celebrates 74th birthday with gun salutes and new unseen portrait

President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited liberated Kherson

Zelensky greets overjoyed Ukrainians in Kherson, and accuses Russians of more war crimes in liberated city

Fireworks hurled at ambulance by 20-strong hooded mob in 'appalling' attack

Fireworks hurled at ambulance by hooded mob in 'appalling' attack in Bristol street

Primark's website crashed today as the new click and collect service launched

Primark website crashes as firm launches click and collect for the first time

Joe Lycett has offered an ultimatum to David Beckham over his agreement with the World Cup in Qatar

Joe Lycett threatens to shred £10,000 of his own cash if David Beckham does not cut ties with Qatar

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lavrov was reportedly hospitalised but Russian officials later posted video of him apparently at a hotel dismissing the reports as 'fake'

'This is a game in politics:' Russian foreign minister Lavrov hits back after being rushed to hospital at G20 summit
NHS hospitals are 'like a lobster trap', an A&E chief has said

A&E chief is 'desperate to keep his parents out of hospital' - with hundreds dying every week because of bed-blocking
Opera should be performed in car parks in order to survive, according to the Arts Council chief

Opera should be performed in car parks and pubs to survive, says Arts Council boss

A woman has been arrested over the terror attack in Istanbul

Female suspect ‘seen sitting on bench for 40 minutes’ and then fleeing site of Istanbul bomb among 22 arrested
A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin has shared his terminal cancer diagnosis

'You give us so much joy': colleagues react to A Place In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin's terminal cancer diagnosis
Britain and France strike a deal on Channel migrants

UK and France to clamp down on Channel migrants with more patrols and British staff in French control rooms
Both the PM and Chancellor are warning of energy bills and tax rises ahead

Energy bills 'to rise by £900 for millions' in April as government help ends - with council tax also set to soar
Rishi Sunak has said Britain won't "give in" to Russian threats

'Rogue state' Russia won't hold Britain hostage, Sunak vows at G20

Musk's brief stint as Twitter boss has been tumultuous

Elon Musk sacks 80% of Twitter staff as company descends into chaos

Hinkley Point has been subject to controversy

Hinkley Point nuclear power station worker killed in 'traffic incident'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Talk of peace in Ukraine is 'good news in a shaky world'

Broker digs at Jeremy Hunt

Broker delivers harsh dig to Jeremy Hunt ahead of Thursday's autumn statement

Sangita schools caller

Sangita Myska schools caller who brands migrants 'criminals'

We are a ‘laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France deal to prevent Channel crossings

'We're a laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France migrant deal

founder of menovest

Nick Ferrari slams Met terror chief for wearing 'menopause vest', as creator defends him

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

This caller 'resents' refugees being given amenities

This caller 'resents' refugees that are being given 'three meals a day' and 'pocket money'

Ben Kentish Talks to teacher about austerity

'I spent £80 of my own money to buy pencils for pupils': This teacher says public services have no money
Ben Kentish talks to veteran who was denied pension

'I just feel used ... I'm worth nothing': This emotional veteran recounts his denial of pension
‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit