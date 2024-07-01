Fears Jude Bellingham could be banned with UEFA investigating crude gesture in England win over Slovakia in Euros

1 July 2024, 15:27 | Updated: 1 July 2024, 15:36

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Jude Bellingham is under investigation by footballing authorities after making a crude gesture during England's win over Slovakia on Sunday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bellingham made the gesture towards the Slovakia bench after scoring a spectacular last-minute goal to draw level in England's last 16 match.

Afterwards, the 20-year-old called the gesture "An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game."

He added: "Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight."

UEFA said after the match that it will "conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct".

Read more: England through to Euro 2024 quarter-finals after late Bellingham and Kane goals turn game around against Slovakia

Read more: What is wrong with England at the Euros?

They added that the FA could face charges for issues with the crowd during the game.

UEFA said: "Following the review of the officials reports for ENG-SVK match, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the English Football Association for lighting of fireworks and crowd disturbances.

"The CEDB will take a decision on this case in due course".

It has been reported in the Portuguese media that UEFA may consider the act enough for a ban - which would see Bellingham miss the quarter-final against Slovakia.

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham. Picture: Getty

England came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 in extra-time on Sunday, progressing to the next round in dramatic fashion.

Bellingham’s spectacular 95th minute overhead kick equalised for England before Kane won the last 16 tie with a headed effort in the opening minute of extra-time.

England had trailed since the 25th minute after Ivan Shranz opened the scoring for Slovakia in a half of few chances for either team.

Phil Foden thought he had levelled for the Three Lions shortly after the interval but his close-range effort was ruled out for offside.

England's midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham (L) shoots an overhead kick to score his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between England and Slovakia
England's midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham (L) shoots an overhead kick to score his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between England and Slovakia. Picture: Getty

England had come closest to levelling the tie when Declan Rice hit the post with an excellent low strike from the edge of the box.

The game was entering its penultimate minute of added time when Real Madrid’s superstar produced a remarkable overhead kick to level the game.

After leaving it until the 95th minute for their first shot on target, England then had their second, one minute into extra time as Kane popped up at the back post to head Southgate’s men in front.

This was the second goal of the tournament for the England captain and his 65th on the international stage.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane. Picture: Getty

Despite the grit and undeniable quality shown in the comeback, question marks will remain over England's overall performance while the yellow card and subsequent suspension of Marc Guehi offers yet another headache for Southgate.

England’s two late goals came after their underwhelming group-stage in which Southgate’s side scored just twice in three games after being held to draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

England will now face Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday after their 2-0 victory over Italy on Saturday.

