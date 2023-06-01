Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer produce Netflix documentaries or write tell-all books about their time in the Royal Family, it has been claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex caused controversy when they released a Netflix documentary towards the end of last year, in which they criticised the royals for 'alienating' them.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry released his explosive memoir Spare in January, in which he detailed a physical fight between him and his brother Prince William and revealed his drug use.

However, sources close to the couple have suggested that the 'tell-all' period of their life is now 'over', as they have nothing left to say.

An insider told The Sun: “That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say.”

Prince Harry's Spare took the crown as the fastest selling non-fiction book since records began. Picture: Getty

One of the first times the couple decided to take aim at the royal family was in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 - after the Duke and Duchess left the UK for California.

The duchess revealed that working for The Firm - as the royal family is sometimes known - ultimately left her feeling that ending her life was an option, and how she had not been protected by the monarchy.

It was also revealed that a member of the royal family - who both Harry and Meghan refused to identify - was worried about how dark their son Archie's skin tone might be before he was born.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down to talk with Oprah in 2021. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, in his book Spare, Prince Harry says he saw a "red mist" come over his brother William during a physical fight between the two, claiming his brother "wanted me to hit him back".

Harry said he "chose not" to retaliate to William's attack, claiming the alleged incident took place in 2019 in Nottingham Cottage, when Harry and Meghan had moved in there.

William had come to the house to complain about Meghan Markle, Harry claimed, before calling her "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

"What was different here was the level of frustration, and I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him," Harry told ITV.

"He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to."

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," he wrote in the new book.

Megan Markle receives Ms. Foundation's Woman of Vision Award in New York. Picture: Getty

It comes weeks after the couple were involved in what they described as a "near catastrophic car chase" in New York after Meghan accepted a prestigious feminist award.

Prince Harry’s spokesman said the couple were in a “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi that lasted over two hours after an award show in the city.

The couple are said to have been left "extremely upset and shaken" after being chased by around six ‘blacked out’ vehicles, according to reports in the US.

The couple left the award show in an SUV, but at some stage during the chase switched to a New York Taxi.