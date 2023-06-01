Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

1 June 2023, 10:25

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December
Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer produce Netflix documentaries or write tell-all books about their time in the Royal Family, it has been claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex caused controversy when they released a Netflix documentary towards the end of last year, in which they criticised the royals for 'alienating' them.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry released his explosive memoir Spare in January, in which he detailed a physical fight between him and his brother Prince William and revealed his drug use.

However, sources close to the couple have suggested that the 'tell-all' period of their life is now 'over', as they have nothing left to say.

An insider told The Sun: “That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say.”

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Prince Harry's Spare took the crown as the fastest selling non-fiction book since records began
Prince Harry's Spare took the crown as the fastest selling non-fiction book since records began. Picture: Getty

One of the first times the couple decided to take aim at the royal family was in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 - after the Duke and Duchess left the UK for California.

The duchess revealed that working for The Firm - as the royal family is sometimes known - ultimately left her feeling that ending her life was an option, and how she had not been protected by the monarchy.

It was also revealed that a member of the royal family - who both Harry and Meghan refused to identify - was worried about how dark their son Archie's skin tone might be before he was born.

Read More: Support for Harry and Meghan has wained in US with Americans finding Royal rift 'bizarre', ex-diplomat claims

Read More: Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down to talk with Oprah in 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down to talk with Oprah in 2021. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, in his book Spare, Prince Harry says he saw a "red mist" come over his brother William during a physical fight between the two, claiming his brother "wanted me to hit him back".

Harry said he "chose not" to retaliate to William's attack, claiming the alleged incident took place in 2019 in Nottingham Cottage, when Harry and Meghan had moved in there.

William had come to the house to complain about Meghan Markle, Harry claimed, before calling her "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

Read More: Prince Harry's Spare ghostwriter reveals blazing 2am row over Diana story after becoming exasperated with duke

Read More: Prince Andrew 'to write tell-all autobiography' after Prince Harry's Spare success

"What was different here was the level of frustration, and I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him," Harry told ITV.

"He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to."

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," he wrote in the new book.

Megan Markle receives Ms. Foundation's Woman of Vision Award in New York
Megan Markle receives Ms. Foundation's Woman of Vision Award in New York. Picture: Getty

It comes weeks after the couple were involved in what they described as a "near catastrophic car chase" in New York after Meghan accepted a prestigious feminist award.

Prince Harry’s spokesman said the couple were in a “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi that lasted over two hours after an award show in the city.

The couple are said to have been left "extremely upset and shaken" after being chased by around six ‘blacked out’ vehicles, according to reports in the US.

The couple left the award show in an SUV, but at some stage during the chase switched to a New York Taxi.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A line of Met Police officers can be seen lined up outside the homeless shelter

Scores of Metropolitan Police officers in riot gear 'called to evict people from London homeless shelter'

Participants of a left-wing demonstration gather in Leipzig, Germany

Scuffles in German cities after student who attacked neo-Nazis is convicted

Debt Limit

US debt ceiling package moves to Senate after House approval

Jane McDonald will replace Philip Schofield as host of British Soap Awards next week

Phillip Schofield replaced by Jane McDonald as host of British Soap Awards after presenter left ITV

Ukrainian's air defence intercepts a Shahed drone over Kyiv

Girl, nine, among the dead after latest Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s capital

Geraint Davies has been suspended from the Labour Party after allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards colleagues

Labour MP suspended from party over allegations over the sexual harassment of younger female staff

Police said: 'A number of items were seized as part of the operation'

Madeleine McCann police seize 'a number of items' after reservoir search in Portugal

The late Queen greets Ben Roberts-Smith

Afghan war veteran ‘killed prisoner and kept prosthetic leg to drink beer from’

Sadiq Khan has backed down and expanded the ULEZ scrappage scheme - but critics say it does not go far enough

Khan caves in as ULEZ scrappage scheme expanded to include families on child benefit and small businesses

Thousands of people have flocked to the church to see the nun's remains

Nun whose body was exhumed after four years encased in glass after thousands of people came to visit

Firefighters outside the Loafers Lodge hostel in central Wellington, New Zealand, on May 16

Man accused of starting hostel fire is charged with murdering five victims

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after two children died on a Bournemouth beach

Girl, 12 and boy, 17 die in tragedy on Bournemouth beach as man arrested and police say pair were not hit by ‘a vessel’

Police at the scene of the attack in Kyiv

Three killed including girl aged 11 in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Woody Johnson was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Trump 'wants to reduce killing and bloodshed on both sides' in Ukraine, former US diplomat says

The former US Ambassador to the UK was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Support for Harry and Meghan has wained in US with Americans finding Royal rift 'bizarre', ex-diplomat claims

UFO sightings are up, but no proof of aliens yet, Pentagon official says

US asks UK for help with UFO investigations as Pentagon says alien life has not been ruled out

Latest News

See more Latest News

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson found guilty on two rape counts

Boris Johnson said he was ‘epileptically bored with Covid', according to his former director of communications Guto Harri

Boris Johnson had 'almighty row' with Sajid Javid over free Covid testing as ex-PM declared himself 'bored' of virus
Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air

Fresh Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least three people

House speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden

Deal to raise US debt ceiling nears completion after House of Representatives votes in favour
Jasmine Hartin admitted killing a police superintendent in Belize

Socialite Jasmine Hartin fined £30,000 but avoids jail after she admits killing police chief with his own gun in Belize
A TV screen shows an image of North Korea’s rocket launch

North Korean leader’s sister slams US for criticising failed satellite launch

Public spending on the asylum has quadrupled to hit £2.1billion since the Conservatives came to power, Home Office figures show, as Rishi Sunak prepares meet with European leaders to discuss the migrant crisis.

Asylum spending quadrupled over past decade to hit £2.1bn as Labour says system 'completely broken'
Murdaugh Killings Federal Charges

Double killer Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to money laundering charges

Two people were pulled from the sea in Bournemouth by the coastguard following reports of people "in difficulty in the water".

Girl, 12, and boy, 17, dead following incident off Bournemouth beach

A large NASA logo at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, with a space shuttle behind, Florida.

Nasa holds public meeting ahead of final report on UFOs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question 31/05

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 31/05 | Watch Again

Stella Creasy

Labour MP calls for a Government of ‘deal makers’ not ‘deal breakers’ to navigate Britain post-Brexit
Sangita's take on civil service strikes over Rwanda

Sangita Myska isn't 'surprised' by threat of civil servant strike action, given 'unworkable' and 'unlawful' policies
James O'Brien ponders media silence over continued rail strikes

'There has to be more to it than fatigue?’: James O’Brien is baffled by the media’s silence on continued train strikes
Nick Ferrari

'It was common room politics': Caller expresses frustration with the lack of maturity amongst trans activists
Lewis Goodall and teacher on vaping

Vaping has become an uncontrollable ‘epidemic’ in schools, reveals this teacher

Sangita and Boris

‘Never have I seen the government behave in this way!’: Sangita Myska infuriated by attitude towards Covid inquiry
James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's responses to questioning on the WhatsApp message handover.

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson 'squirming' under questioning on Partygate

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection
Ali Miraj on expenses scandal

True and Fair Party leader reacts to MPs claiming fines on expenses: 'Even good people can be corrupted in corridors of power'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit